Talented backs available for G-Men, Appomattox

BLUEFIELD, Va. – It’s one of the most enticing individual matchups in the Virginia High School League football playoffs.

Both athletes master in jaw-dropping moves and game-changing big plays.

Meet junior Ty’Drez Clements of Graham and senior Jonathan Pennix of Appomattox County.

Those two speedy running backs headline the marquee for today’s Class 2 semifinal clash between the Appomattox Raiders (10-3) and the unbeaten Graham G-Men. Game time is 2 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Clements is the latest link in a rich legacy that dates back to former Graham running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Dudley.

“Since the beginning of this program, we’ve been fortunate to have good running backs,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said. “And Ty’Drez certainly has talent.”

One of the mentors for Clements is Ahmad Bradshaw, a former Graham standout who was the leading rusher in two Super Bowl victories for the New York Giants.

After moving from Mount View High School in Welch, West Virginia, to Graham as a freshman, Clements learned more about the legendary feats of Bradshaw.

“I was amazed at the story of Bradshaw and all the other great running backs who have played here,” Clements said. “Ahmad gave me an inside look on things I do wrong or right, and what areas I can improve on overall. I’d like to reach his level someday.

“I knew that nothing was going to be handed to me when I came in here. I had to keep grinding and earn my spot.”

While Clements has attracted scholarship offers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Florida A&M, the 5-foot-11, Pennix has already made plans to play at Virginia Tech.

Pennix, who is rated as a three-star by scouting services, has worked at running back, receiver and cornerback for the youthful Raiders. In last week’s 38-34 win at Glenvar for the Region 2C championship, Pennix busted off a 99-yard scoring run.

In another epic effort last week against Ridgeview in the Region 2D title game, Clements rushed for 409 and seven scores on 29 carries. Most of that production came with Clements taking the direct snap from the Wildcat formation.

“I was fueled out after the game, but it was fun,” Clements said.

Clements is accustomed to dealing with lofty standards. His father Devin was a football standout at Bluefield High School.

“And everybody in my family has been involved in athletics in some form,” Ty’Drez said.

The running back connection at Graham will not dry up soon. Sophomore Jamel Floyd accounted for 240 yards rushing and three scores against Virginia High this season, while 6-foot-1, 205-pound freshman Daniel Jennings has contributed five touchdowns.

What has Jennings learned from Clements?

“Ty’Drez is magical, in practice and games. Really, it’s like watching a video game the way he breaks runs,” Jennings said. “I’m just doing what I can to get behind Ty’Drez and follow in his footsteps.”

Jennings has also gleaned some advanced instruction from Bradshaw.

“There are definitely some high expectations for running backs here,” Jennings said. (Bradshaw) motivates us and lets us know when we need to pick it up.”

Opposing coaches and defenders marvel at the quick first step and cutting ability of Clements.

Where do those unique skills originate?

‘It’s all about working in the lab,” Clements said. “I grind in the off-season, attend different camps around the country and just try to surround myself with talented players and coaches. If you want to be good, you have to put in the work.”