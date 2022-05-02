 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sydney McKinney is new girls basketball coach at John Battle

Sydney McKinney is the new girls basketball coach at John Battle High School.

The 24-year-old native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, takes over for Jeff Adkins, who retired after spending the final six seasons of a 41-year coaching career leading the Trojans.

McKinney is no stranger to the Mountain 7 District and not just because she spent this past winter as an assistant coach at Battle.

She is a 2016 graduate of Union High School and led the Bears to a state runner-up finish as a senior.

McKinney scored 1,210 points and was an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference performer at Emory & Henry College. After playing her final game for the Wasps in 2020, she entered the coaching profession.

Check back later for more on this story.

