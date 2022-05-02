Sydney McKinney is new girls basketball coach at John Battle

Sydney McKinney is the new girls basketball coach at John Battle High School.
The 24-year-old native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, takes over for Jeff Adkins, who retired after spending the final six seasons of a 41-year coaching career leading the Trojans.
McKinney is no stranger to the Mountain 7 District and not just because she spent this past winter as an assistant coach at Battle.
She is a 2016 graduate of Union High School and led the Bears to a state runner-up finish as a senior.
McKinney scored 1,210 points and was an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference performer at Emory & Henry College. After playing her final game for the Wasps in 2020, she entered the coaching profession.
