SWVA setters setting the tone for college teams

Standout setters from Southwest Virginia, Zoe Brooks and Hannah Knight have been starring for their respective college volleyball teams.

Brooks, a Union High School graduate, leads Hollins University with 312 assists in 21 matches.

She had a season-high 44 assists on Oct. 8 in a 26-28, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13 victory over Regent and her career assist total now stands at 920.

Knight, who attended Virginia High, has doled out 258 assists in 18 matches for Penn-State York. That total ranks second-most on the squad.

“Since Hannah’s arrival in 2020 she has been a tremendous asset to the program,” said Penn State-York coach Keith Hartman. “Her ability to read and spread the blockers for our attackers has allowed us to run a fast-tempo offense, which has created a lot more one-on-one opportunities. Her serving has also been a big factor to our success as she led the [Penn State University Athletic Conference] last year with 96 serve aces.”

Knight had 15 assists on Sunday in a win over Penn State-Du Bois. She also played basketball for the Lions last season.

“Her on the court and on the bench leadership [is impressive],” Hartman said. “When she is setting from the back row or on the bench waiting to rotate in, she continues to lead and energize her teammates. She has been an extremely coachable player who has continued to grow in her volleyball skillset year after year.”

Meanwhile, Katie Harless (Abingdon) has been on point from her setter position at King University as another Southwest Virginia native dishing out assists at the next level.

McCoy mashes kills

Alice Lloyd College’s Reiley McCoy (Eastside) slammed down 10 kills to go along with two digs and two blocks on Oct. 8 in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-8 volleyball victory over Miami-Middletown.

Goins gets stops

Caleb Goins has collected 30 tackles this season for the football squad at Carson-Newman University.

Three of those stops by the ex-John Battle High School star have occurred behind the line of scrimmage.

Davis does well

Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) played 19 snaps at left tackle on Oct. 8 for the University of Tennessee Volunteers in their 40-13 Southeastern Conference football victory over the LSU Tigers.

Keller collects tackles

Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) had three tackles on Oct. 8 for the Virginia Tech Hokies in their 45-29 Atlantic Coast Conference football loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The sophomore has 22 tackles this season, fourth-most on the team.

Cam Allen Update

Cam Allen (Graham) continues to make plays for the Purdue University Boilermakers.

The senior safety had three tackles, one pass break-up and blocked an extra point attempt by Chad Ryland with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter in Purdue’s 31-29 Big Ten Conference football win over Maryland on Oct. 8.

Allen is tied for the Big Ten Conference lead with three interceptions and ranks second on his team with 24 tackles.

More on McBrayer

Quarterback Cole McBrayer completed his only pass attempt on Oct. 8 for the Maryville College Scots in their 56-17 USA South Conference football win over LaGrange.

The aerial went to Jackson Noble for 23 yards and was a key play on a scoring drive led by the former Tennessee High standout.

Freshman Bryson Rollins (Elizabethton) started at QB for Maryville and finished with 237 passing yards and two TDs, while rushing for 27 yards and a score.

Top-20 for Hooker

Adam Hooker (Lebanon) finished tied for 20th at the Carolina Cup men’s golf tournament.

Competing for Western Carolina, Hooker carded rounds of 75, 76 and 68 for a three-over par 219 in the event that concluded on Tuesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Top-15 for Self

Lily Self of Mary Hardin-Baylor recorded a 15th-place showing on the individual leaderboard at the American Southwest Conference women’s golf preview tournament, which concluded on Tuesday in Granbury, Texas. The Tennessee High graduate carded rounds of 81 and 79.

Buchanan’s best

Sophomore left-hander Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) pitched three scoreless innings on Oct. 4 during the University of Virginia’s Orange-Blue World Series intrasquad baseball scrimmage.