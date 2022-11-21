 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
breaking

SWVA native, former MLB pitcher Dave Hillman dies at the age of 95

hillman

Dave Hillman pictured during his time with the Boston Red Sox.

 Contributed Photo

Dave Hillman, who traveled a unique path from Dungannon, Virginia, to Major League Baseball mounds, died Sunday at the age of 95.

He passed away from natural causes according to a social media post and blog entry from Gaylon White, a baseball author/historian.

The right-handed pitcher compiled a 21-37 record with three saves and a 3.87 ERA in a 188-game big league career that spanned from 1955-1962 and featured stints with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets.

“I can’t explain the excitement and the thrill of being there and making it,” Hillman said in a 2008 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “I was lucky.”

Prior to his death, Hillman was the oldest living New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds player.

His MLB career was memorable as he had a locker next to the legendary Ernie Banks at Wrigley Field, played for the inaugural edition of the New York Mets managed by Casey Stengel, faced Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers in his MLB debut and struck out 18 men eventually elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, including such icons as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Stan Musial.

Check back later for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports

Cannon, Wolfpack boom past Bearcats

Cannon Hill scored four touchdowns on Saturday afternoon for Ridgeview High School, but the most important – and impressive – statistic for the Wolfpack was the zero that appeared under their opponent’s name on the scoreboard.

Lebanon's Nick Belcher no joke on football field

As he’s gained a greater sense for the game of football in his second year playing the sport, Lebanon High School senior wide receiver Nick Belcher has still retained his sense of humor.

He’s a self-described jokester who enjoys making his teammates laugh.

Wrestling can wait for Grundy football

Sixteen wrestlers, five of whom have won individual state titles, play football for Grundy and many of them will be in the spotlight Friday night as the Golden Wave (6-4) hosts the Lebanon Pioneers (7-4) in a Region 1D semifinal contest.

Holston, Patrick Henry renew rivalry

“There’s definitely respect between the two programs,” said Patrick Henry senior quarterback Ben Belcher. “We’re both very competitive and sometimes the games get chippy, but it’s just a part of football.”

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

