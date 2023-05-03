Former Sullivan Central High School two-sport athlete Steve Swift has crafted a reputation as one of the top builders in racing over the past three years.

In his role as Vice President of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports, Smith has overseen the reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway and the dirt makeover at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The latest multi-million dollar transformation for Swift may develop into his masterpiece. Just call it the Wilkesboro wonder.

In September, officials from Speedway Motorsports announced that the 2023 All-Star race would move from Texas Motor Speedway to North Wilkesboro Speedway in rural Wilkes County, North Carolina.

Swift and his crew have been busy ever since preparing the historic 0.625-mile facility for the first NASCAR race since 1996.

The All-Star main event is set for May 21, but the week will begin May 16 with the ASA Stars National Tour. Races for the CARS Tour and NASCAR Truck Series are set for May 17 and 20.

A crowd of 30,000 is expected for the Wilkes County version of the NASCAR All-Star game.

“The response within the community and the sport has been great. People have really embraced us coming back,” said Swift in a recent press conference at North Wilkesboro.

According to Swift, the goal is to carry out the latest bold vision of Speedway Motorsports Chairman Marcus Smith in grand fashion.

“We want fans to feel like they are stepping into the history of NASCAR with this race,” Smith said. “From the paint to the signage, Marcus wants to have the nostalgic and old-school appeal that Wilkesboro and other NASCAR tracks had back in the day.”

Judging from a recent Goodyear tire test, one key aspect remains the same.

“We knew the track was bumpy and has wear,” Swift said. “That’s why we wanted run on the old surface one last time. There might be some issues that pop up, but that’s just part of working with an old race track.”

For 20-year-old Truck Series competitor Carson Hocevar, the Wilkesboro experiment offers far-reaching potential with fans of all ages.

“I didn’t even know how to find the entrance to this place at first, but NASCAR has found gold here and I’m really thankful for Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. and others who kept pushing for this track to open back up,’’ said Hocevar, after the Goodyear tire test.

What sort of drama does Hocevar anticipate?

“I expect aggressive racing, and it’s going to be really tough on restarts,” Hocevar said. “Drivers will be able to get up on the wheel for the first 10-15 laps. After that, it will be a fight for the bottom of the track. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The high-stakes fun continues for Swift, who was worked for Speedway Motorsports 18 years.

“We’ve built a lot of cool things with this company, and the last three years have been very exciting,” Swift said.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time at Wilkesboro, but everybody had the will to make this happen and embrace history in a big way.”

Pit Stops: It’s been a week of intrigue for Kingsport Speedway fans since track officials announced that 75 pounds must be added to the Late Model Sportsman car driven by Kingsport’s Keith Helton and owned by Chase Dixon Motorsports. Helton has opened the season with three straight wins…Dixon began his 2023 season as a driver last Saturday with a pair of sixth-place efforts in the Late Model class at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford. Zeke Shell (Bluff City) finished seventh and fifth in the eight-car fields, which were swept by veteran driver Mike Looney from Catawba, Virginia…Knoxville’s Chad Finchum, 28, has signed with the MBM Motorsports team to run in the May 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. Finchum, a former track champion at Kingsport and Lonesome Pine Raceway, has not competed since last season’s Martinsville race. He will be in the No. 66 Wild Willies Ford at Darlington.