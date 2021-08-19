SWEET SWEEP: Tennessee High rekindles rivalry with Three Rivers Conference win over Patriots

“[East] was struggling with their middle defense tonight, so we told our setters just to keep hitting her,” Johnson said.

Madison Blair (eight kills), Marae Herrmann (five kills) and Sophie Meade (four kills) also got it done at the net, while Madison Curtin (22 assists), Sydnee Pendland (17 digs) and Eliza Rowe (10 assists, five aces) paced the Vikings as well.

“First of all, I thought Tennessee High played really well,” said East coach Tracy Graybeal. “They dug a lot of balls and threw a lot of offensive speeds at us and they blocked well, which we knew going in.”

Sullivan East’s largest lead at any juncture of the match was two points – short-lived advantages of 8-6 and 10-8 in the third game – as the Patriots never gained any sort of momentum. Turns out it was a night to forget for the Patriots.

“If you’ve ever played sports, you know there are nights when you step on the court and everything’s good and then there are nights you step on the court and it’s not,” Graybeal said. “Tonight was one of those. It was just unfortunate that it was a big conference matchup.