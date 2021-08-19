SWEET SWEEP: Tennessee High rekindles rivalry with Three Rivers Conference win over Patriots

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – In what was the renewal of a rivalry, Tennessee High resumed its impressive start to the 2021 season.
The Vikings used their balanced attack to dominate in all facets of the game in cruising to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory over the Sullivan East Patriots on Thursday night.
The first match between the longtime foes in two years and their first contest as conference rivals in more than a decade turned out to be lopsided in favor of the bunch from Bristol.
“It was really exciting,” said THS junior Marley Johns. “It was good for us to represent our school by sweeping them.”
THS (2-0) had opened the season with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 win over Daniel Boone and two days later the Vikings were even more dominant. One key component was the collection of powerful hitters.
“I have no idea who led us in kills tonight and I have no idea who led us in kills against Boone,” said Tennessee High coach Mary C. Johnson. “That’s the great thing about being a coach of this team. Nobody is taking over and the other team isn’t focusing on one or two kids. We’re going to just keep setting it to everybody, which is a great thing.”
Johns actually led the hit parade on Thursday with 11 kills and seven blocks.
“[East] was struggling with their middle defense tonight, so we told our setters just to keep hitting her,” Johnson said.
Madison Blair (eight kills), Marae Herrmann (five kills) and Sophie Meade (four kills) also got it done at the net, while Madison Curtin (22 assists), Sydnee Pendland (17 digs) and Eliza Rowe (10 assists, five aces) paced the Vikings as well.
“First of all, I thought Tennessee High played really well,” said East coach Tracy Graybeal. “They dug a lot of balls and threw a lot of offensive speeds at us and they blocked well, which we knew going in.”
Sullivan East’s largest lead at any juncture of the match was two points – short-lived advantages of 8-6 and 10-8 in the third game – as the Patriots never gained any sort of momentum. Turns out it was a night to forget for the Patriots.
“If you’ve ever played sports, you know there are nights when you step on the court and everything’s good and then there are nights you step on the court and it’s not,” Graybeal said. “Tonight was one of those. It was just unfortunate that it was a big conference matchup.
“I told the girls ‘It’s over, it’s done, you have to move on.’ In volleyball you don’t have time to wallow in it, you move on. I sincerely hope that tonight didn’t cost us down the road. Maybe it was a good lesson and maybe we needed to realize we still have some work to do.”
East (1-1) received an eight-kill, eight-dig performance from Hannah Hodge, a 12-dig, five-kill showing from Riley Nelson and 23 digs from Hayley Grubb.
As for Tennessee High, what was the key for the winning side?
“Our chemistry and our energy,” Johns said. “Our hitting was on point today too.”
The newest member of the Three Rivers Conference certainly performed at a high level against an experienced team some pundits predicted as the favorite to win the league before the season began.
“What a great week for our team,” Johnson said. “We’re all about making a statement. Entering a new conference, we don’t know much about the other teams, so we’re just going to play Tennessee High ball.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570