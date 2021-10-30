SWD VOLLEYBALL FINALS: Hampton leads Bearcats to win over Marion

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High’s volleyball team hasn’t lost a match on its own court in nearly two years and one of the big reasons for that sustained success is they have a setter who is right at home in that demanding position.

Steady senior Caleigh Hampton put together another stellar performance on Saturday night, dishing out 46 assists in a 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 victory over Marion in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.

VHS (21-6) is unbeaten at the Bearcat Den over the course of the past two seasons and that is good news considering the Bearcats will host a first-round Region 2D tournament match on Thursday and if they were to advance would also host the semifinals and finals.

“We love playing at home,” Hampton said. “We like to host these tournaments with that homecourt advantage. We’re really happy we could get it done.”

Getting it done hasn’t been a problem for Hampton, who has distributed more than 1,000 assists over the course of her varsity career. She also had six digs and two kills on Saturday as she showcased a mixture of athleticism, hustle and poise.