SWD VOLLEYBALL FINALS: Hampton leads Bearcats to win over Marion

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High’s volleyball team hasn’t lost a match on its own court in nearly two years and one of the big reasons for that sustained success is they have a setter who is right at home in that demanding position.
Steady senior Caleigh Hampton put together another stellar performance on Saturday night, dishing out 46 assists in a 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 victory over Marion in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.
VHS (21-6) is unbeaten at the Bearcat Den over the course of the past two seasons and that is good news considering the Bearcats will host a first-round Region 2D tournament match on Thursday and if they were to advance would also host the semifinals and finals.
“We love playing at home,” Hampton said. “We like to host these tournaments with that homecourt advantage. We’re really happy we could get it done.”
Getting it done hasn’t been a problem for Hampton, who has distributed more than 1,000 assists over the course of her varsity career. She also had six digs and two kills on Saturday as she showcased a mixture of athleticism, hustle and poise.
“You can see we definitely rely on her a lot,” said Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson. “The hustle that comes with her really sets the tempo for the team a lot of the time. Volleyball is that true team sport where you can’t have one person who can do it all. Everything depends on everyone else; a good pass to get a good set to get a kill. Setters on a team are a lot like your quarterback, they rely on other people to get the job done and are also kind of the people out there running things.”
It was the third straight SWD tournament title for the Bearcats as the team has continued to churn out victories even after the graduation of Camden Jones, one of the most decorated players in program history.
“Camden was a great player and always has been and she is doing great things at Emory & Henry College,” Hampton said. “We were worried after our first tournament this summer, but we’ve worked together as a team and built confidence with each other.”
Adie Ratcliffe (19 kills, 11 digs, five blocks), Dianna Spence (15 kills, eight digs, two blocks), Caroline Clifton (nine digs, three kills), Aidan James (22 digs), sophomore Ellie Cobb (nine digs) and freshman Amelia McKenzie (seven kills, two blocks, two digs) also keyed the victory.
Ratcliffe didn’t appear to show any fatigue as the Bearcats were playing their fourth match of the week as she soared and skied in smashing down several emphatic spikes.
“Adie’s a great hitter,” Hampton said. “She can adjust to any ball you throw at her and with the right set she can pound it down.”
Marion (16-10) lost to Virginia High for the fourth time in five meetings this season and the Scarlet Hurricanes struggled in stretches.
“We just could never get any momentum going,” said Marion ccoach Amanda Hanshew. “Then, when we did get the momentum, we had a couple of mistakes and put our head down too much and couldn’t pull out of the deficit.”
Ella Moss (18 kills, three blocks), Amber Kimberlin (13 assists, six kills), Anna Hagy (11 digs, four kills), Kaylyn Baggett (four kills) and Gabby Whitt (14 service points, six digs) were the stat leaders for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who will host a first-round regional tourney match on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats enter the regional tournament playing in a familiar setting with a setter who is one of Southwest Virginia’s best.
“Hey, I’m here, I get the job done and I try the best I can like everybody else on this team,” Hampton said.
