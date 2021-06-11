SWD SOFTBALL TOURNEY: Lebanon wins title over Richlands, 8-2, and improves to 14-0

LEBANON, Va. – It was another impressive performance by the Lebanon Pioneers, who are the only unbeaten softball team still standing in far Southwest Virginia.
Lebanon posted an 8-2 win over Richlands in the finals of the Southwest District tournament on Friday, adding the tourney title to its regular-season crown.
“The girls have worked hard. We were worried if we would even be able to play [with all the rain],” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “Once we got into the flow of the game, the girls just did a great job.”
Lebanon raced out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Tatum Dye scored on a wild pitch and Morgan Varney was brought home on Haley Finney’s RBI single.
Richlands battled back in the top of the second inning and knotted the score on Izabella Dye’s two-run single
“Izabella has done a great job the last part of the year,” Richlands coach James Cochran said. “Cutting down on her swing, making contact and it paid off. She did exactly what we asked her to do. She put a nice swing on it and got us two runs.”
Just when Richlands (10-4) thought it had the momentum and was back in the game, Pioneer slugger Tatum Dye delivered another big knock with one out in the second inning by driving a pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run homer.
“We fought back there and got right back in the game,” Cochran said. “Tatum Dye is just an awesome softball player. It wasn’t a bad pitch, but she sure put a charge in it, and that kind of deflated us a little bit.”
Dye hammered the no-doubter and Lebanon (14-0) never looked back.
“I was down 0-2,” Dye said. “I got in the box and told myself the next strike, you’re hitting it. It felt really good off the bat, I pretty much knew it was gone. I think that even picked everyone up more than we were at the start of the game after it was hit.”
That was enough runs for Lebanon pitcher Alivia Nolley, who is 6-0 in the circle. After the second, the Blues could only put up zeros against Nolley. She only had two strikeouts, but the Pioneer defense was outstanding behind her, making all the plays.
It was a special win for Nolley who moved to Lebanon from Tazewell and of course, didn’t get to play in 2020 with the season canceled.
“I’m excited. I’ve never won a district title before in softball,” she said. “This is super exciting for me, the girls just played great defense. We got some big hits when needed, I couldn’t be happier.”
Maggie Lampkin added a solo homer in the fifth. Lebanon added two more runs in the sixth on RBIs from Lampkin and Adrienne Morrison.
Dye and Lampkin both finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Both teams will host a Region 2D tournament game on Monday. Neither knew who they would be playing.
“I’m going to tell them to enjoy their weekend and be ready to go Monday,” commented Cochran. “We don’t know who we have yet, but everyone will have a 0-0 record next week. We’ve played arguably the best team in the state three times [Lebanon], I don’t think we will see anyone any better than them.”
Lebanon will also host an undetermined opponent from the Mountain 7.
“We want to come with the same attitude we had tonight,” Price said. “The same mentality we had today. I’m not for sure who we’ll play, but it’s win or go home, so you have to play your best.”