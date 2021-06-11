SWD SOFTBALL TOURNEY: Lebanon wins title over Richlands, 8-2, and improves to 14-0

“We fought back there and got right back in the game,” Cochran said. “Tatum Dye is just an awesome softball player. It wasn’t a bad pitch, but she sure put a charge in it, and that kind of deflated us a little bit.”

Dye hammered the no-doubter and Lebanon (14-0) never looked back.

“I was down 0-2,” Dye said. “I got in the box and told myself the next strike, you’re hitting it. It felt really good off the bat, I pretty much knew it was gone. I think that even picked everyone up more than we were at the start of the game after it was hit.”

That was enough runs for Lebanon pitcher Alivia Nolley, who is 6-0 in the circle. After the second, the Blues could only put up zeros against Nolley. She only had two strikeouts, but the Pioneer defense was outstanding behind her, making all the plays.

It was a special win for Nolley who moved to Lebanon from Tazewell and of course, didn’t get to play in 2020 with the season canceled.

“I’m excited. I’ve never won a district title before in softball,” she said. “This is super exciting for me, the girls just played great defense. We got some big hits when needed, I couldn’t be happier.”