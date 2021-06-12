SWD SOFTBALL: Marion takes consolation win over VHS, 13-1

BRISTOL, Va. — The umpires were late for their appointed round Saturday at Highlands View Elementary, but Marion was on schedule all evening and claimed a 13-1 mercy-rule win over Virginia High in the consolation game of the Southwest District softball tournament.
With the victory, Marion earned league’s No.3 seed in this week’s Region 2D tournament, which will begin Monday when the red-hot Scarlet Hurricanes (9-6) travel to play Mountain 7 District tournament champion Ridgeview.
VHS, seeded fourth, is at Mountain 7 regular-season winner John Battle for its first-round game.
With the way Marion is playing, the Hurricanes are going to be one tough out in the postseason.
“I’ll tell you what,” third-year Marion coach George Robinson said. “Our bats have been hot. We gave Tazewell a good game [a 12-1 Marion win to open the tournament] and then we lost to [unbeaten] Lebanon 4-2, but we played them tough. Then we have this tonight ...
“I’m telling you, we’re coming alive at the right time. I’m tickled to death.”
Marion, which split two games with VHS (8-7) during the regular season, exploded for five two-out runs in the top of the first inning and was never threatened.
The Hurricanes led 7-1 entering the fifth frame when it dropped a 6-spot on the stunned ‘Cats.
“They were obviously seeing the ball well tonight,” said VHS coach Andrew Belcher. “We came out and gave up five in the first and dug ourselves a hole early. It was uphill from there.
“We needed to match them offensively and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”
The Hurricanes blasted three home runs — two by junior Madi Baggett and a grand slam from freshman Taylor Preston — and finished with 14 base knocks in its five innings at the plate.
Taylor bagged three hits and five RBIs to lead Marion, closing the scoring with her grand slam. Bystrek had the two dingers and three RBIs, her two-run jack in the first inning setting the pace.
Ella Moss joined Preston with three hits and had an RBI. Winning pitcher Elena Williams blasted a two-run double, while teammates Gabby Whitt and Kaylee Holbrook each had an RBI.
And most of these base hits were lined shots.
“It’s taken all season, kinda, but we’ve got some girls who are really coming together,” Robinson said. “We’ve worked hard in the [hitting] cage, but it’s not work for this bunch — they love it.
“These kids are feeding off each other and having great energy. We’re ready to make a run and I hope we do. We’re all excited about this.”