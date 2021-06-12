SWD SOFTBALL: Marion takes consolation win over VHS, 13-1

“They were obviously seeing the ball well tonight,” said VHS coach Andrew Belcher. “We came out and gave up five in the first and dug ourselves a hole early. It was uphill from there.

“We needed to match them offensively and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

The Hurricanes blasted three home runs — two by junior Madi Baggett and a grand slam from freshman Taylor Preston — and finished with 14 base knocks in its five innings at the plate.

Taylor bagged three hits and five RBIs to lead Marion, closing the scoring with her grand slam. Bystrek had the two dingers and three RBIs, her two-run jack in the first inning setting the pace.

Ella Moss joined Preston with three hits and had an RBI. Winning pitcher Elena Williams blasted a two-run double, while teammates Gabby Whitt and Kaylee Holbrook each had an RBI.

And most of these base hits were lined shots.

“It’s taken all season, kinda, but we’ve got some girls who are really coming together,” Robinson said. “We’ve worked hard in the [hitting] cage, but it’s not work for this bunch — they love it.