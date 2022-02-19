SWD GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNEY: Terry leads Marion over VHS for title, 53-44

MARION, Va. – Kailey Terry didn’t start for the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon, but the senior certainly finished.

Terry scored nine of her 11 points in the game’s final three minutes and the ‘Canes needed each of those important buckets to hold off Virginia High for a 53-44 victory in the finals of the Southwest District girls basketball tournament.

Marion (21-3) added the tournament title to its SWD regular-season crown and will host the John Battle Trojans on Tuesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tourney. It has certainly been a season to remember for the squad from Smyth County.

“This is a special group of seniors and then the underclassmen are so supportive and push each other in practice,” said Marion coach Sallie Lefler Moss. “It’s not just a group that gets after it and hustles and has that talent, it’s also a team that that has that basketball IQ where they understand the game.”

It’s also a balanced team and Moss has juggled her starting lineup this season based on strategies and matchups. Terry has both started and came off the bench this season and on Saturday she played the role of super sub.

“She’s come in a couple of times and hit some clutch free throws and she did that the last time we played them [a 47-46 victory over the Bearcats on Feb. 11],” Moss said. “We practice it all the time and she steps up and makes ‘em just like she knows she’s supposed to do.”

The hustling Anna Hagy scored 11 of her 13 points in the game’s opening 11 minutes as Marion built a 22-12 lead and carried an eight-point advantage into halftime.

The ‘Canes never could put Virginia High away, however, and when the Bearcats got within one possession in crunch time, Terry made the plays that prevented a comeback from being completed.

First, she converted a three-point play with three minutes remaining to put Marion up 43-37.

After VHS whittled that lead to 43-41 on a Dianna Spence bucket, Terry converted a layup in transition and VHS would get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Terry sank two free throws and made another layup thereafter to help seal the deal.

How did Terry feel during her scoring spree?

“It was nerve-racking,” Terry said.

Ella Grace Moss added 10 points for the ‘Canes.

Meanwhile, Spence scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bearcats.

VHS never led in Saturday’s contest.

“Marion’s a great team,” said VHS coach Kevin Timmons. “We played OK, but didn’t execute as well as we wanted to do. All in all, we are still making steps in the right direction.”

Virginia High hosts Gate City on Tuesday night in the first round of the regional tournament, the third straight year the two schools will clash in the postseason.

“I feel like it’s an every-year thing now,” Timmons said. “Give us a couple of days to prepare, get healthy, play hard – it’s playoff basketball.”

Marion will have a wave of momentum entering the regional tournament.

“I know they are hungry and have high expectations, as do I,” Coach Moss said.

Kailey Terry will be ready whether that’s as a member of the starting five or as the leader of the bench brigade.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” she said. “Whatever I have to do.”

Graham 38, Richlands 34

Roanoke College signee Elle Gunter scored 19 points as the Graham G-Girls recorded a win over Richlands in the third-place game of the SWD tournament.

Fifth-seeded Graham led 24-12 at halftime and then held off the No. 3 Blue Tornado down the stretch. The G-Girls finished just 5-for-25 from the free throw line.

Stella Gunter contributed 13 points for the winners, who will play at Wise County Central in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

Rachael Rife led Richlands with nine points. The Blue Tornado travels to Ridgeview to begin Region 2D tourney play.