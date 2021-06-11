SWD BASEBALL TOURNEY: Lebanon blanks VHS, 8-0

Buchanan, who will play baseball at the University of Virginia, mixed an 88-to-91 miles-per-hour fastball with a devastating curveball that left the Bearcats swinging at air, with nine of the first 11 batters retired on strikes. He did walk four batters, but also struck out the final three batters he faced in the sixth.

“This is a big improvement coming from the other times I have pitched,” said Buchanan, who will pitch for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League after the high school season ends. “My [velocity) seems to be up better, I still had some trouble with control, but my curveball is back where it should be. It’s an improvement, still not where I want to be, but it is better than before.”

Steele was a dominating force at the plate, driving in a run apiece with doubles in the third and fifth and two more crossed on a two-run single in the sixth. Hunter Hertig added an RBI double in the sixth.

“I feel great out there,” Steele said. “I have been seeing the ball good. Me and my dad, we have been working my whole life really, but it has been really been coming here recently.”

Dalton Taylor and Jean Mulumba had bunt singles off Buchanan, and Taylor and Deshawn Taylor added singles off Buchanan’s brother, Seth, in the seventh.