SWD BASEBALL: Hartsock hurls VHS past Graham, 5-4

BRISTOL, Va. – Cole Hartsock was the winning pitcher in Virginia High’s 5-4 victory over Graham on Monday in the first round of the Southwest District baseball tournament as the senior right-hander played the role of both starter and stopper for the Bearcats.

Hartsock pitched six scoreless innings with a break in between as third-seeded VHS (9-4) advanced to tonight’s SWD tournament semifinals to face the Tazewell Bulldogs and also clinched a berth in next week’s VHSL Region 2D tourney.

Hoping to limit Hartsock’s pitch count so he could possibly log some more innings later in the week, Virginia High coach Mark Daniels lifted his hurler after two innings with the Bearcats holding a 4-0 lead.

That quickly backfired as Graham scored four times against reliever Brody Jones in the top of the third inning to knot the score.

“I made a boo-boo mistake,” Daniels said. “I should have left him in there, because he was in a groove. At this time of the year you have to think about pitch counts and stuff, but we got the W.”

Right after Graham tied the game, the tarp was pulled on the field and the skies opened up as the game was delayed 91 minutes due to rain.

Hartsock was back on the mound to begin the fourth inning.