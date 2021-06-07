SWD BASEBALL: Hartsock hurls VHS past Graham, 5-4

BRISTOL, Va. – Cole Hartsock was the winning pitcher in Virginia High’s 5-4 victory over Graham on Monday in the first round of the Southwest District baseball tournament as the senior right-hander played the role of both starter and stopper for the Bearcats.
Hartsock pitched six scoreless innings with a break in between as third-seeded VHS (9-4) advanced to tonight’s SWD tournament semifinals to face the Tazewell Bulldogs and also clinched a berth in next week’s VHSL Region 2D tourney.
Hoping to limit Hartsock’s pitch count so he could possibly log some more innings later in the week, Virginia High coach Mark Daniels lifted his hurler after two innings with the Bearcats holding a 4-0 lead.
That quickly backfired as Graham scored four times against reliever Brody Jones in the top of the third inning to knot the score.
“I made a boo-boo mistake,” Daniels said. “I should have left him in there, because he was in a groove. At this time of the year you have to think about pitch counts and stuff, but we got the W.”
Right after Graham tied the game, the tarp was pulled on the field and the skies opened up as the game was delayed 91 minutes due to rain.
Hartsock was back on the mound to begin the fourth inning.
“They let me know I was coming back to pitch right after [the delay],” Hartsock said. “I had a little bit of time to get warmed up and go back out there and pitch.”
Was it kind of like pitching two different games in one day?
“A little bit,” Hartsock said. “My location was under control.”
Graham struck out eight times and managed just two hits against Hartsock.
“That was the second time we had seen him this year,” said Graham coach Willie Miller. “When he put him back in, I guess he didn’t want us to gain any momentum coming out of the rain delay and that was a smart move.”
Dalton Taylor’s fourth-inning RBI double put VHS ahead to stay. Jones had a first-inning RBI triple for the Bearcats, while Conner Davidson was 2-for-2 and scored two runs in the win.
It has been an interesting season for the Bearcats, who can clinch the SWD’s second seed in the Region 2D tournament with a win over Tazewell tonight. The Bristolians split the regular-season series with the Bulldogs.
“We’ve got four great seniors [Hartsock, Dalton Taylor, Jean Mulumba and Nathan Barlow] and they’ve been great leaders in bringing along some of the young kids,” Daniels said. “It’s been a roller-coaster type of season, up and down. But we’re hoping we’re playing our best baseball right here. Tazewell will be a big test.”
Graham, which didn’t win a district game this spring, certainly challenged the Bearcats. Matt Sarver hit a two-run triple in the third inning, while David Brown and Jamir Blevins drove in the other runs for the G-Men.
“We were there till the end,” Miller said.
The end came when Brown was caught stealing as an on-point throw by Virginia High catcher Ty Weaver to third baseman Jean Mulumba pegged the baserunner for the final out.
“That was a good job by my catcher and third baseman,” Hartsock said.
And some excellent pitching by Hartsock – in two separate stints on the mound.
