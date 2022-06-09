Surviving Salem: Gobble not focusing on past experiences in Salem, worried about here and now with John Battle Trojans

Jimmy Gobble’s baseball career has taken him to ballparks big and small, dusty high school fields and domed stadiums, major league cities and minor league outposts.

Salem, Virginia, probably isn’t on his list of favorite localities as he doesn’t have many fond recollections of the city in the Roanoke Valley from his playing days.

“No,” Gobble said. “Not really.”

His final high school game as a star player for the John Battle Trojans occurred at venerable Kiwanis Field in Salem. He pounded out two hits and struck out 14 batters in 5 2/3 innings of relief, but his team suffered a 5-3 setback to the Strasburg Rams in the 1999 VHSL Group A state semifinals.

The year before that, Battle dropped a 4-1 decision to Rappahannock in a state semifinal showdown in Salem.

While pitching for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, he went 0-3 at Salem Memorial Ballpark in 2001 and was tagged with the loss there in Game 5 of the Carolina League Championship Series.

In his first season as an assistant coach at John Battle, the Trojans suffered a 17-5 state semifinal loss to William Monroe. The location? You guessed it – Salem.

Those events are all ancient history, according to Gobble as he’s solely focused on there here and now in making a return to Salem as Battle’s head coach.

“You don’t think about that stuff, because it’s all about the kids,” Gobble said. “It’s not about me or this coaching staff. We’re along for the ride at this point. It’s about the guys on this team; they’re going to build their own memories and I’m excited for the opportunity they get to experience.”

Gobble will be giving signals from the third-base coaching box and offering advice from the top step of the dugout instead of standing on the mound today at shiny Salem Memorial Ballpark as the Trojans (19-8) face the Buckingham County Knights (16-4-1) at 1 p.m. in a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal.

Gobble’s fifth season at the helm of his alma mater has been an eventful one with a roster comprised of three seniors, two juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen.

Battle has trailed at some point in the last three win-or-go-home games and fell behind 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game against Alleghany.

The Trojans eventually prevailed 5-4 in 11 innings as Elijah Childress drove in the tying run with two outs in in the bottom of the seventh, left-hander Evan Hankins pitched well in a high-leverage relief situation and Porter Gobble (the coach’s son) connected for a walk-off RBI single.

Oh yeah, all three of those guys are ninth-graders.

“There are still some youthful moments,” Jimmy Gobble said. “But they are growing up.”

Seniors Nolan Sailor, JonAlan Richardson and Will Purifoy have been steady for the Trojans and Gobble has relied on that trio heavily.

Purifoy entered the state tournament with a .359 batting average, holds down the third spot in the batting order and is the team’s catcher.

After struggling at the plate last season, he’s provided some pop.

“The kid has worked his tail off,” Gobble said. “He’s such a great kid.”

Purifoy threw out an Alleghany baserunner attempting to steal on Tuesday and has handled a deep pitching staff.

Eleven different players have logged innings on the mound for the Trojans this year. Gobble used three pitchers in the win over Alleghany, but that didn’t throw a major wrench into his plans for today.

“It doesn’t change a lot,” Gobble said. “We have a nine-man staff, really, and they all compete. They throw from 75 to about 86 [miles-per-hour] and they have all worked at getting better.”

Drudging up the past, Gobble did pitch well in the Commonwealth Games in Salem the summer of 1997 and helped the West team win the bronze medal at the showcase event.

The 40-year-old ex-MLB pitcher turned high school skipper has a chance to guide a team to gold this time around.

“Coach Gobble is passionate for the game and he most definitely knows what it takes,” Hankins said. “He teaches us how to become not only great on the field, but more so off the field.”