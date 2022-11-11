'Superwoman' serves as inspiration to E&H's Kreimes

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry football player Jaylyn Kreimes has a unique ritual.

Before kickoff each week, the senior defensive back from Christchurch High School in Sharps, Virginia, looks into the stands for a fan that he calls “Superwoman.”

“That’s my grandmother,” Kreimes said. “She’s come to all my games since high school and she means everything to me.”

Betty Acre, 78, has a six-hour drive from her home located around one hour east of Richmond to Emory.

“And she’s always in the same spot for home games,” Kreimes said. “That’s motivation.”

Acre, who retired from the military, offered a bottom-line message for Kreimes before he made the move to far Southwest Virginia.

“She told me it was time to man up,” Kreimes said. “My grandmother has always been there for me. We kind of butted heads at first, but as I became older I realized what an impact she has made in my life.”

Kreimes has certainly made a lasting impact for the E&H Wasps. Consider that the 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete has been a five-year starter.

“I never expected that,” Kreimes said. “As a freshman, I was just looking to get on the field with a special teams squad. But I got placed into the lineup around game three and I’ve been there ever since.”

Working at cornerback, Kreimes earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in 2019 and 2020. Following that four-game 2020 season, Kreimes was honored as the state defensive back of the year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

Last year, Kreimes was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors second team after contributing 31 tackles, four blocked kicks and two interceptions.

According to E&H head coach Curt Newsome, the importance of Kreimes has gone far beyond stats.

“Jaylyn is a very intelligent guy who is well liked by everyone in our program,” Newsome said.

Kreimes earned more respect this season when he agreed to move from his normal positon at cornerback to free safety.

“Jaylyn really did that for the team,” Newsome said. “He loves playing corner, but was willing to make the sacrifice. That’s just the kind of kid Jaylyn is.”

Entering Saturday’s season finale at Limestone, Kreimes has collected 22 tackles along with four more blocked kicks and three interceptions.

Not bad for a guy who had never played free safety before.

“The coaches told me about the switch just before fall camp,” Kreimes said. “It’s good to be pushed outside your comfort zone, but I was unsure about the move at first.”

Following a few sessions in the lab with E&H safeties coach Anthony King, Kreimes settled into his new home as the de facto quarterback of the defense

“I had to learn a lot,” Kreimes said. “The free safety position comes with so much responsibility because you have to basically know the job of every player on the defense and tell everyone where to go.”

The job for Kreimes this Saturday will be to slow the tall and deep corps of receivers for Limestone.

“All those guys are at least 6-feet and can run,” Kreimes said. “We can clinch a winning season with a win, so this week is big.”

Kreimes made the decision to attend E&H following a pair of team camps at Fred Selfe Stadium. Christchurch head football coach Ed Homer is a close friend of Newsome.

“Coach Homer has been like a father figure to me,” Kreimes said. “I never really looked at another school except Emory, and it’s worked out well for me. I’ve made an unreal amount of brothers here and I’ve found my passion to become a history teacher.”

Kreimes has also made his grandparents proud. Rusty Acre, the grandfather of Kreimes, was a longtime basketball referee in leagues such as the ACC and now works in a supervisor role.

“My grandmother has always wanted the best for me and she definitely has kept me on the right track,” Kreimes said. “I wish I had another year of football, but I’m prepared for the next challenge.”