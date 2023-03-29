KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Fans of dirt racing are a passionate bunch.

From the Midwest to the Southeast, they support their tracks, traditions and stars.

On April 9, the dirt world will be focused on Bristol Motor Speedway as dirt Late Model star Jonathan Davenport makes his NASCAR Cup debut in the Food City Dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

During a Wednesday press conference at Maple Hall, the powerful driver known as “Superman” acknowledged the high expectations.

“There is definitely pressure there, but I try not to dwell on that,” Davenport said. “I don’t want make my shoulders too wide and try to carry the weight of everybody. I just want to do the best I can for myself, my sponsors and my family.”

Davenport, 39, will be driving the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Judging from his success the past couple years, Davenport has reason to feel confident.

The native of rural of Blairsville, Georgia, has already captured Late Model events on the dirt at BMS and is coming off a season where he won 24 races and over $2 million.

The next challenge will come against the NASCAR gang.

“If you’re a race car driver from a small town in Georgia like I am, it’s a dream to race in NASCAR,” Davenport said. “This is the best opportunity I’ve ever had to do something like this.”

Along with his peers in dirt racing, Davenport has received support from several NASCAR Cup regulars and even a legend in Mark Martin.

“I’ve heard from a quite a few guys I know from the Cup world,” Davenport said. “I’ve texted back and forth with guys like Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse and Corey LaJoie. Kyle wants me to do well and carry the banner for all the dirt-track racing people.

“Mark Martin is a business partner of Lance Landers, my car own in the dirt late models. We’re all buddies and they want to see me do well.”

Davenport can also draw off the advice of Kaulig Racing teammates A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

“There are so many people who believe in me and aren’t going to let me fail,” Davenport said.

After winning virtually every big event and title in the diverse dirt racing universe over the past two decades, Davenport has spent the past few weeks watching film of the past two Bristol Dirt Races and preparing his body for the rigors of the high-banked track.

“The biggest challenges are adapting to the car and learning how the Cup guys race,” Davenport said. “You go to different series and everybody races a little different.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been able to race so close to a car. Our cars are very aero dependent and you have to make yourself really wide when you’re out front. And when you’re behind, you have to figure how to pass before you get to them. It’s a just different way of racing.”

What about dealing with the pressure from the fans?

“That’s the same as when I unload at any track,” Davenport “In the car, we’re all the same size but we just have a different number.”