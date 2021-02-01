 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUPER BOWL: Kansas City's Daniel Kilgore, teammate placed on COVID-19 list, but could still play Sunday
0 comments

SUPER BOWL: Kansas City's Daniel Kilgore, teammate placed on COVID-19 list, but could still play Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy

Fans attend the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

 David J. Phillip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed a pair of backups, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, on the COVID-19 list as close contacts Monday as they begin final preparations for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was told of the situation Sunday but could provide no other information.

Neither of the players actually tested positive for COVID-19, which means Robinson — a regular contributor — and Kilgore could still play in the Super Bowl. Both would need to return negative tests throughout the week to get off the list.

Kilgore is a former Dobyns-Bennett High School and Appalachian State University standout who has reached his second Super Bowl in his 10-season career.

“ The NFL has done a great job with it, presenting different safety things for the players to stay as safe as possible,” Reid said. “We’ve been hammering this point home forever. The problem is you’re fighting the invisible man. It just gets you when least expected, and we’re seeing that in everything. It’s an unfortunate thing.”

The Chiefs have been largely clear of COVID-19 outbreaks this season, though several players have missed games after testing positive. They also are not changing the way they conduct business within their facility leading up to the game.

The big difference: Rather than heading to the site of the Super Bowl a week in advance, like they did last season, the Chiefs will fly to Tampa, Florida, the day before the game in an attempt to minimize contacts among players and the public.

“ These guys were being as safe as they could be,” Reid said, “and we’ll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it’ll all work out. It’ll all work out for them when it’s all said and done.”

Kilgore started four games earlier this season when center Austin Reiter missed three games to an injury, and when the Chiefs rested their starters in Week 17 with the AFC’s top seed already secured. He also played some special teams snaps against the Buffalo Bills in the conference championship game.

Robinson appeared in every game this season, setting career highs with 45 receptions for 466 yards to go with three touchdown catches. He also can return kicks and punts and helps out with other special teams units.

“ Obviously D-Rob is a big part of our offense and hopefully he’s out there with us,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “If not, we have guys that can step up. We’ll just prepare to be the best team we can be.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

  • Updated

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts