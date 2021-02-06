SUPER BOWL: Former D-B star Daniel Kilgore returns to the big game with the Chiefs

What has been the secret to his longevity?

“Being a team guy, doing whatever the team asks,” Kilgore said. “I never put myself in front of others and do what the coaches ask. Being able to adapt has really allowed me to put myself in a situation where I’ve gotten 10 years in. The biggest thing probably is just not being a turd in the locker room; being a good teammate and bringing some leadership.”

His high school coach saw that on display in the AFC title game.

“I noticed they had a little scuffle and the coaches were trying to hold everybody back and there was one player trying to hold everybody back and it was Daniel,” Clark said. “And they listened to him.”

Perhaps that could be a harbinger of things to come.

“If he decides he wants to coach when he gets through playing, he’s going to be a great coach,” Clark said. “He’s worked with us at camps over the years and did an amazing job.”

Clark never recalls Kilgore having a poor snap at D-B and his teammates marveled at his litheness.

“Don’t let his position fool you,” said former Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Bo Burton. “He was one of the most athletic guys on our team.”