SUPER BOWL: Former Bristol White Sox pitcher James Casey now coaching for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Casey was the winning pitcher for the Bristol White Sox in an Appalachian League triumph over the Pulaski Blue Jays on June 23, 2003 at Calfee Park and while victory No. 1 was his first major milestone in professional sports, it certainly wasn’t his last.

The guy who toiled as a teenager at the lowest level of the minor leagues for the BriSox in both 2003 and 2004 is in his third season coaching tight ends for the Cincinnati Bengals and will be on the sidelines today in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s certainly been an interesting journey to the big stage for the 37-year-old Casey and his first pro assignment occurred in the Appy League shortly after the Chicago White Sox selected him in the seventh round of the MLB Amateur Draft out of Azle High School in Texas.

“I was 18 and had never been away from home much,” Casey said in a 2008 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “But overall, it was just a great experience. I got to see some different places, and Bristol was great to me. Overall, it was just a good experience and I enjoyed it … I got to meet a lot of people and am still friends with a lot of them.”

Casey was 2-2 with one save and a 4.28 ERA in his first season with Bristol in 2003 as he emerged as a prospect.

“He had great spin and feel for his curveball and was a great competitor,” said Bill Kinneberg, Bristol’s pitching coach at the time.

That would turn out to be the best season of Casey’s professional baseball career.

He returned to Bristol in 2004 and struggled to the tune of a 1-4 record and 7.61 ERA.

His stats might have taken a nosedive, but his work ethic never waned.

“On the field he always seemed laser-focused on the mound,” said Dustin Shafer, an outfielder for the Bristol White Sox in 2004. “He was a pitcher and a power pitcher at that, but he also fielded his position. He had excellent hands and balance. … I think his drive in the weight room and dedication to the strength and conditioning program stood out the most. There is a big difference in putting in the work and getting stronger daily versus the other group just getting through the workout and I can say I never once watched James take a shortcut.”

Casey hinted at a backup plan for his career as he had been a highly-touted quarterback in high school.

“He talked about his options of football in college if baseball didn’t work out,” said J.D. Foust, a slugger for the 2004 BriSox. “By just looking at him you could tell that he could play football at the next level.”

That’s exactly what happened and after throwing his final pitch for an independent league team in 2006, he headed to Rice University to play football. He became a record-setting pass-catcher for the Owls and was chosen by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He played seven seasons and scored six touchdowns as a tight end/fullback/special teams standout for the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

“I remember seeing him for the first time with the Texans,” Foust said. “I had to Google it to make sure that was him.”

Casey came close to a Super Bowl once before, getting released by the Broncos a couple of months before they won the championship in quarterback Peyton Manning’s final season.

Casey retired after getting let go, got involved in the coaching game – first at the University of Houston and now with the Bengals – as he’s employed on the coaching staff of the AFC champs.

“I am glad to see him doing well and coaching,” Foust said. “Best of luck to him in the Super Bowl.”

If the Bengals do prevail, Casey would not be the first guy who played for Bristol’s Appalachian League team to own a Super Bowl ring.

Walter “Bubby” Brister hit .180 in 39 games for the Bristol Tigers in 1981, decided he was a better quarterback than utility infielder and later won two NFL titles as John Elway’s backup with the Denver Broncos.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.