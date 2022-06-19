 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUNDAY GREGORY COLUMN: Hagan having good year in Funny Car

  Updated
hagan

Matt Hagan

 NHRA PHOTO

Matt Hagan is built like an NFL linebacker and moves faster than a superhero.

Those qualities have helped the friendly cattle farmer from Christiansburg, Virginia, win three NHRA Funny Car championships since 2011.

Entering this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Hagan is once again atop the Funny Car standings.

Not bad for the new team owned by former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart.

“Tony is a good cheerleader,” Hagan said. “He’s in the pits with us and making sure every-thing with the car is taken care of. The dude is just very hands-on and always trying to pump us up.

“As a former driver, Tony knows the pressure in the car and the mentality it takes to win.”

Living just 115 miles from Bristol, Hagan said the Bristol event has special meaning for his en-tire team.

“If I can win here this weekend, you’re going to see a grown man cry,” Hagan said. “I have companies in this area. And racing with this new team, it’s another big emotional weekend for me.

“But you’ve got to put your mouthpiece in and have that savage mentality of leaving at the starting line and driving the wheels off the car. We’ll save the emotions for Sunday.”

Hagan holds a 41-point lead in Funny Car points over veteran driver Robert Hight from the powerful John Force Racing team. According to Hagan, the matchups against Hight provide motivational fuel.

“Robert and those dudes are strong. You have to give them respect, man,” said Hagan, who drives the TruHarvest Farms Dodge.

Both Hagan and Hight rely on mechanical wizards to tune their cars. The leader for Hagan is Dickie Venables, while Hight looks to Jimmy Prock for speed.

“Dickie and Prock have the same mentality where they like to throw down. They’re either go-ing to set records or not go anywhere,” Hagan said. “Dickie is a better racer on Sunday’s, and I feel like that’s why we’ve been more consistent.”

Hagan enters Bristol as Funny Car’s most recent winner. He scored his 42nd career victory June 5 in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire.

One of hottest topics at Bristol this weekend has involved the repair work done to the track surface by NHRA officials to alleviate bumps. Hagan is the current track record holder at Bristol for speed with a run of 330.34 mph, a mark he set on Oct. 16, 2021.

“This can be a tricky track with the bumps over the tunnel, but the NHRA has spent some money and ground down the surface,” Hagan said. “From what we’ve seen on our graphs, things are looking a lot better. I’m hoping it’s not going to be an issue and we put on a great side-by-side race for all these fans.”

Hagan has one career win at Bristol in 2015 when he defeated Ron Capps. Hagan also ad-vanced to the finals in 2016.

“Rolling into Bristol is always a special weekend for me because it’s usually on Father’s Day weekend,” Hagan said “A lot of family and friends come out to the track. The last time here, it was probably one of my most emotional races.

“I had my kids and my dad here for Father’s Day. I’d love to be able to do that again. Bristol is close to home, so I grew up with a lot of the same people watching at local drag strips. You want to be able to put on a show for everyone.”

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

