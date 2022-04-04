Sullivan East tops Tennessee High, 4-1

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — TSSAA regulations for baseball allow a pitcher to throw a maximum of 120 pitches.

Tyson Mitchell made each one of them count on Monday for Sullivan East.

Mitchell fired a complete game on 120 pitches for the Patriots in a 4-1 victory over Tennessee High. Not only was it a matchup of two geographical rivals, it also pit the top two teams in the current Upper Lakes Conference standings against one another.

“I wonder if people who showed up at the ballpark really thought East would beat Tennessee High,” Patriots coach Mike Breuninger said. “How many people thought that? I don’t know. We thought it. We knew we could beat them. We went out there and showed it. I’m proud of my guys.”

East (10-2, 2-1) dealt THS (10-2, 4-1) its first league loss and snapped the Vikings’ 10-game overall win streak. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the Patriots and Vikes have been part of the same conference in baseball—a consequence of the latest TSSAA reclassification, which went into effect at the beginning of this academic year.

After finishing two outs shy of a complete game last Monday against Volunteer, Mitchell had enough grit—and pitches—to go the distance. He scattered eight hits and a walk over the seven innings, tallying seven strikeouts. His 120th and final pitch induced a game-ending infield fly snagged by Patriots shortstop Corbin Dickenson.

“He didn’t know it but that was his last pitch,” Breuninger said. “If he’d have thrown a ball there, I’d have had to take him out.

“He threw great,” Breuninger said. “He’s thrown like that all year long. It’s really no surprise. Tennessee High is a good team, but yeah, Tyson did a great job.”

Four runs proved to be plenty of support. Lucas Eaton put the Patriots on the board with a solo home run to left field that led off the bottom of the second inning. East made it 2-0 in the second when Jonathan Beach worked for a one-out walk, eventually scoring on an outfield error trying to corral a single by Mitchell.

The Patriots tacked on more insurance in the third inning. Ethan Waters’ leadoff walk and a one-out double by Justice Dillard put men in scoring position, and they both came home on an infield single by Eaton—with the errant throw allowing Dillard to scoot home.

By contrast, Tennessee High struggled to bring home base runners, to the tune of a 1-for-10 batting performance with Vikings in scoring position.

“That’s baseball,” Breuninger said. “A lot of times, that determines winning and losing.”

With his team riding a substantial win streak, Vikings coach Preston Roberts took the result in stride.

“We’ve been red hot, had won 10 in a row. You can’t win them all,” Roberts said. “I thought the difference in the game was, they took advantage of opportunities and we didn’t tonight. And we had been for weeks now. You can’t be on every night. You just didn’t want tonight to be an off night.”

Eaton went 3-for-3 for East, finishing with two RBIs. Dillard and Dylan Bartley contributed two hits apiece.

Andrew Dingus, Garrett Cross and Braden Wilhoit each tallied two hits for Tennessee High. Vikings shortstop Evan Mutter made the play of the game, a fantastic diving catch on a Mitchell line drive in the fourth inning.

Bragging rights and more will be on the line when these two teams face off again tonight in Bristol, weather permitting.

“Where I go to church, it’s half East people and half Bristol people,” Roberts said. “Anytime these two teams get together, there’s a little added juice, I would suspect.”