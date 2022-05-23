Sullivan East to meet South Gibson in TSSAA 3A state baseball tourney

Many folks had expected Sullivan East High School to reach the state tournament at some point with Dylan Bartley playing a starring role. … in basketball.

Instead, Bartley’s best shot at a state championship has occurred in baseball as he owns a batting average hovering above .400 and has spent time at first base, third base and on the pitcher’s mound in helping the Patriots qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

East (24-9) plays its TSSAA Class 3A state tournament opener against the South Gibson Hornets (26-11) today at 6:30 p.m. (CST) in a contest that will be played at Smyrna High School. Bartley is among those relishing every moment of the experience.

Folks in Northeast Tennessee are well aware of Bartley’s hoops exploits as he amassed 2,264 career points in four seasons, tying Gavin Grubb for Sullivan East’s all-time mark. His junior season on the hardwood ended with a sub-state loss to Kingston.

One of four seniors on this East baseball squad, that elusive state tournament trip has finally come to fruition.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Bartley said. “I’ve been waiting for this for four years and it’s like a dream come true, really. We have fought hard this year and really have become a team and played for each other.”

Reminiscent of his sweet jump shot, Bartley has a smooth swing on the baseball field.

“Dylan’s batted in the three-hole all year long,” said Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger. “He’s gone through ups and downs, but it helps just having that presence in the lineup. Teams know they have to pitch carefully to him.”

You have to pitch carefully to Sullivan East’s entire lineup as numerous players have stepped up and delivered at the plate this season.

Corbin Dickenson, Justice Dillard, Peyton Miller, Zack Johnson, Ethan Waters, Lucas Eaton and Jonathan Beach are among those who have had key hits during key moments in the postseason for the Patriots.

“Everybody in our lineup at one time or another has caught fire,” Breuninger said. “That’s what it takes.”

Not many runs have been needed with ace pitcher Tyson Mitchell on the mound.

He threw a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 4-0 triumph over Grainger in the regional semifinals.

In Friday night’s 2-0 triumph at Anderson County in a sub-state game, he struck out 15 and allowed just one hit.

Mitchell has a 9-2 record.

“He’s been our guy,” Breuninger said. “Every time he takes the mound, he fills up the strike zone. He has control of three different pitchers and he’s come up big in every game.”

Mitchell is pitching with plenty of confidence.

“Great team chemistry has helped a lot through the season,” Mitchell said. “I knew from the start that the team had the talent and work ethic to get there. Going into the season I saw how much everyone cared for the game and each other.”

It didn’t start out well.

Few could have forecast the things to come after Sullivan East’s first game of the 2022 season, a 17-0 loss to West Ridge in which the Patriots were held hitless.

East bounced back the next day with a 4-3 triumph over the Wolves as Mitchell pitched well.

“That’s the way this team has been,” Breuninger said. “They’ve bounced back after every loss, are very resilient and just worked hard. It’s a special group. … It’s just a team that it seems like they never let the pressure get to them.”

South Gibson, East’s opponent today, is in the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Hornets are from rural west Tennessee.

“Everyone at this point of the season is really good,” said South Gibson coach Lin Cates. “It always makes it challenging when you are playing teams from the other end of the state, but it is an exciting challenge. We have called around a little bit trying to get some information [on Sullivan East], but that is all that is, info. We know that they are a solid program that pitches well and has some dangerous hitters.”

East went 1-2 in its previous trip to the state tournament in 2003 as Breuninger was an assistant coach to Stacy Carter on a squad that was led by ace left-handed pitcher Nick Hill. The TSSAA Spring Fling was held in the Memphis area that season.

“It’s hard to believe that’s been 19 years ago,” Breuninger said. “These kids weren’t even born. We told them to definitely enjoy the moment and enjoy the ride.”

That’s certainly the case for Bartley with the clock ticking on his baseball career as he’ll stick solely to playing hoops next year at Milligan University. His final baseball games will take place on the state’s big stage.

“This is a good way to end it,” Bartley said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.