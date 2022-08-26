Sullivan East to host Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam

It’s the start of the cross country season in the region.

Seventy teams totaling 1,329 runners will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, hosted on an annual basis by Sullivan East.

“This is the unofficial kickoff to the season,” said Sullivan East cross country coach and math teacher Christian Watson. “It is one of the bigger ones in the area for the year and kind of gets everything kick-started for the cross country season.”

It’s plenty of work to put on a cross country meet, but Watson is glad to be the first.

“It is good for us because we can get it out of the way and not have to worry about doing another one for the rest of the year,” said Watson, who used the event as a fundraiser for his program. “I enjoy keeping it local where it is at the dam. It means a little bit more being close to home.”

High school, middle school and even elementary school teams will keep South Holston Dam busy with six different races that begin with the high school varsity girls at 8:30 p.m. and will conclude after the middle school boys run at 11:45 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the high-80s on Saturday, but Watson hopes to be finished before it gets too uncomfortable.

“It is not too bad,” he said. “We usually get out of there about 2:30. We get out of there before it starts getting really, really hot.”

In between, the varsity boys (9:15 a.m.), junior varsity boys and girls (10 a.m.), elementary boys and girls (10:45 a.m.) and middle school girls (11:15 a.m.) will hit the course, which measures 3.1 miles in distance. The elementary school kids are limited to 800 meters.

Expect to see plenty of Patriots at South Holston Dam over the next two days.

“We spend all day [today] pretty much setting up the course,” Watson said. “We are going [Thursday] tonight after practice and my kids even get in on the job. I let them go through and mark the woods and paint everything. I use the rule of thumb, anything that you wouldn’t want to step on as a runner, make sure you mark it, make sure it is well seen.”

Watson will also join in on the fun tomorrow as well.

“Me and a couple of other people will be setting it up, painting the course, flagging the course, getting the finish line and start line and all that ready to go,” he said. “Then we will be over there Saturday morning at 6:30 or 6:45.”

With more than 70 teams and over 1,300 runners coming from as far away as Kentucky and past Knoxville, it is one of the larger fields the event has had.

“We have got 70 teams and 1,329 right now,” Watson said. “We have got quite a bit of schools. We have a lot of Virginia schools coming this year so it should be a pretty cool.

“I think it is going to be one of the biggest one we have had in our history.”

Among the female runners to watch are Autumn Headrick (Dobyns-Bennett), Maggie Bellamy (David Crockett) and Kamryn Wingfield (Daniel Boone). Senior Zoe Arrington and Tennessee High will compete in Charlotte on Saturday.

“D-B has got some really, really strong girls,” Watson said. “Headrick had a great year last year and a great track season. Those three are really, really solid runners.”

Daniel Boone’s Alexander Quackenbush (Daniel Boone), Morgan Leach of Greeneville and several from Science Hill will bear watching in the boys race.

“D-B has some really good guy runners. They are really strong,” Watson said. “Science Hill will have a pretty good team this year. They had a lot of guys returning.”

Don’t count out Sullivan East. While senior Carson Latham is out for a few weeks with an injury, the Patriots will count on senior Jake Witcher, junior James Shirt and sophomore Thomas Ridlehuber.

“Those top three guys that I have are really strong and they have put in a ton of work this summer,” Watson said. “I am just really excited and looking forward to seeing where they are going to go and take us this season.”

While the East girls program lost steady Mandy Lowery to graduation, there is some youth that excites Watson, led by talented freshman Mylee Jones.

“We have got quite a bit of seniors. We have got a couple multi-sport athletes that are running so just their dedication is something cool to praise,” he said. “I see a lot of potential and a lot of promise and Mylee has really bought in over the summer to getting better.

“I am really excited to see her transition from the middle school to the high school and where she can go over the next four years.”

This is the first of several popular meets in the region for Sullivan East, including visits to Knoxville, Bristol, Jonesborough, Gray and a much-anticipated trip to the Knights Cross Invitational next month in Salem, Va.

“We wanted to travel a little bit this year and compete with some Virginia schools,” Watson said. “There are a small handful of other Tennessee schools going, but we just wanted to take our team and experience a big meet atmosphere. We are really excited about that. I think the kids are excited to travel and go somewhere that we haven’t been before.”

Watson expects a very competitive local season with both the Class AAA and Class AA/A divisions as the season approaches the all-important region meets at Gray in late-October and the state meets at Sanders Ferry Park on the first weekend of November in Hendersonville.

“I think it is going to be one of the best years of cross country that we have had competitively around here in a long time,” Watson said. “I think it is going to be one of those things where each day a different team can win and once you get to that postseason with the region and state, it is going to be a really, really fun season.

“That adds a lot more stress, but the fun and the competitive nature of things for sure makes it really enjoyable.”

Cross Country has built a strong reputation in the region for decades and Watson thinks it is only going to get better in the future. Watson is a runner himself, having run in marathons in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, with plans next year to compete in New York and Los Angeles.

“I think as the years keep going it is going to get even stronger. One of the things I want to do is not only build the program here at East, but to continue building the running community in East Tennessee,” said Watson, who has tried to follow in the legacy of other area cross country coaches like Len Jeffers [Daniel Boone] and Bob Bingham [Dobyns-Bennett].

“Just trying to watch them and learn from them and take some things that they do and just help my program as well,” Watson said. “The history and tradition here and all the runners that have come through, it is really cool just to see that in our little 30-mile radius that we have had so much success and tradition built here.”