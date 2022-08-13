Sullivan East QB Drake Fisher confident in second season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – It was baptism by fire for Drake Fisher last season.

Lots of fire.

“It was crazy,” said Fisher, the junior quarterback at Sullivan East. “I have never seen that competition in my life.”

Fisher learned how serious varsity football can be. These games matter.

“I wasn’t really experienced with varsity,” said Fisher, during Sullivan East’s football media day last week. “It was just different. They were faster, quicker, bigger.”

Fisher is back for his second season as quarterback of the Patriots, and that reality will no longer catch him by surprise.

“I had a lot of nerves before every game,” Fisher said. “This year will be different.”

Fisher went into the offseason understanding what needed to be done. He wasn’t alone.

“We would get together and go throw,” he said. “We would make a 7-on-7 team and go travel on the weekends.”

In addition to 7-on-7 tournaments, Fisher also attended football camps and sought out help from those in the know to help him improve as a quarterback, with a particular focus on reading his keys and finding the open targets.

That part of the game can be a challenge to learn when the other team is trying to take his head off.

“I have been training with a bunch of NFL people and a bunch of college quarterbacks,” said Fisher, who can throw, but also make plays with his feet. “I went to Kingsport, went to Atlanta, we went all over the country.”

Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons certainly noticed that dedication to his craft, and watched as that passion to improve spread throughout the team.

“It goes back to that offseason. This guy is hungry. All these guys are ready, they are looking for opportunities,” Simmons said. “I have never had anybody come up and ask, ‘Hey coach, how can I get more reps in football in the offseason.’

“We had a ton of them that were playing 7-on-7 in Knoxville, they drove to Atlanta. These guys were all over the place so just that hunger to want to get better every day is the big key for me. If you are going a thousand miles an hour I can get you better.”

That was the goal for the Patriots, who endured a difficult 1-9 campaign in 2021 in their first season on the school’s brand new turf field. It was a tough first season behind center for Fisher, but senior receiver Masun Tate certainly saw growth in his quarterback.

“It was his first year on the field and he is young. It was hard for him to be vocal being that little guy out there throwing the ball,” Tate said. “Last year was rough, but this year is a whole different guy out there throwing the football and I think he is going to do something this year, something crazy.”

Fisher has to do more than run and throw. He also has to be a leader and he knows it too.

“Definitely, I have got to get them motivated, get them ready for practice, get them ready for games and make sure they are in the right state of mind,” Fisher said. “I will be ready this year, we will all be ready.”

The new facility at Sullivan East has been a hit in Bluff City, with fans coming to games last season just to see it being used. Fisher noticed too.

“It is a lot better. It makes the stadium look better, everything looks better with it,” Fisher said. “There are a lot more people here on Friday nights.”

Simmons agreed, adding that the new turf field has made his job much more bearable.

“You just look at this thing. It is gorgeous, people drive by and see it and they know that Sullivan County is behind us and they are trying to help us get the best facilities that we can,” Simmons said. “As far as a football coach, the turf is fantastic.

“All the rain that we have had and I don’t have worry about a big mud hole in the middle of the field any more, I don’t have to worry about painting and all that stuff. It has been great, the kids love it. They are bouncing around so it makes everything easier.”

That field will be used for the season opener on Aug. 19 with David Crockett coming to Bluff City for the second straight year since the Pioneers’ new field in Jonesborough isn’t expected to be ready.

Sullivan East lost that first game on its new field last season to the Pioneers. They are hoping for better days ahead.

“I think we have just got to come out this season and show them what we are made of,” Fisher said.