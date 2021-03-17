Sullivan East hosts first swim meet in 22 years

It had been 22 years since Sullivan East had held a high school swim meet in its own pool.

That all changed last Thursday when the Patriots welcomed Sullivan Central for their first home meet since 1999.

A good time was had by all. Just ask Jon Bill (JB) Forrester, one of two acting coaches for the Patriots.

“It was nice, it was real nice,” Forrester said. “It was with Central and of course we deal with them a lot because they are our closest school and they are a county school. We talk to them a lot about things so it was nice that it was them.”

Why the long wait to host a meet in Bluff City?

“The pool had some issues where they weren’t able to use it and it took them that long to get it fixed,” said Forrester, a 1991 graduate of Sullivan East, who still holds many of the swimming records for the Patriots.

Sullivan East has had a swim team through the years, including 20 members this season, but usually practiced at Sullivan Central and participated in meets in other locations.