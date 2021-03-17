Sullivan East hosts first swim meet in 22 years

It had been 22 years since Sullivan East had held a high school swim meet in its own pool.
That all changed last Thursday when the Patriots welcomed Sullivan Central for their first home meet since 1999.
A good time was had by all. Just ask Jon Bill (JB) Forrester, one of two acting coaches for the Patriots.
“It was nice, it was real nice,” Forrester said. “It was with Central and of course we deal with them a lot because they are our closest school and they are a county school. We talk to them a lot about things so it was nice that it was them.”
Why the long wait to host a meet in Bluff City?
“The pool had some issues where they weren’t able to use it and it took them that long to get it fixed,” said Forrester, a 1991 graduate of Sullivan East, who still holds many of the swimming records for the Patriots.
Sullivan East has had a swim team through the years, including 20 members this season, but usually practiced at Sullivan Central and participated in meets in other locations.
“We have had teams constantly, but they have practiced at Central and other places,” said Forrester, who placed 5th and 7th in his events at the state meet as a senior at East. “For a while they were still practicing at East, but not able to hold meets at East and then it got to the point where the pool wasn’t working at all and that is when they really started fixing it.
“They didn’t fix it so we could have meets, they fixed it so we could get in the water, but it still took them a few years to do that.”
Annie Armstrong is Sullivan East’s swim coach, but she has been out on medical leave. Karen McGuire and Forrester combined forces to direct the Patriots. Armstrong was able to attend the meet at East.
“Karen was helping Coach Armstrong last year and I had went down there a couple of times just as friends, but neither one of them really have a swimming background,” Forrester said. “She took over when Coach Armstrong had to take her time off and Karen asked if I could help and I was more than happy to.”
That included organizing that home meet with the Cougars.
According to Forrester, folks at Sullivan East began feeling confident last summer that they might finally be able to have a home meet on the school’s campus.
“They had been hoping they would get the pool taken care of for a while. They didn’t know exactly when that would be,” Forrester said. “At the beginning of summer we thought it would be possible if everything got fixed, and then it did.”
While no one wanted what happened with COVID-19 causing so many disruptions in the past year, it actually did the Patriots a favor.
“Actually the COVID helped us in that because our swim season normally starts in November and we didn’t start until January,” Forrester said. “The pool wasn’t fully ready until December. It gave us the opportunity to get everything fixed.”
“It was an undertaking,” he added. “They had to do some major replacement. The biggest problem was our ventilation in there, it wasn’t working right. They finally got that fixed for us.”
There is still equipment that Sullivan East doesn’t have to run swim meets, including a pricey microphone/horn that hooks to a computer and times the meets. The Patriots normally use stopwatches, but Sullivan Central brought their equipment to be used at the meet.
“We don’t have all the equipment yet,” Forrester said. “Central actually brought theirs last [week] for us to use. We couldn’t do any of this without Central, we are very appreciative of them.”
Four Sullivan East seniors, who weren’t born the last time a home meet was held at the school, took part in the meet, including girls swimmers Riley Skaggs and Kaitlyn Collier, and male swimmers David Rader and Caleb Hale.
“They were really happy about it,” said Forrester, who swam at the collegiate level at Union College in Kentucky.
Sullivan East won the overall meet in combining the boys and girls scores. The Patriots also took the girls team title, while the Cougars won the boys.
A special night for those four seniors will be held with a final regular season meet next Thursday at Sullivan Central. The region meet to determine state qualifiers will be held in Kingsport on April 10.
“We are doing that because they have done it for a few years now,” Forrester said. “It is us and Central and South so all the county swim teams just do a senior night together.”
It won’t be the last time that Sullivan Central’s pool will be used. The school will be closing down after this school year, combining with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to create West Ridge High School.
“West Ridge is going to have a team, but West Ridge did not build a pool so the West Ridge team will practice at Central so Central and South basically will combine for that team,” Forrester said. “They should be pretty good.”
Forrester is quick to credit the parents for helping with the swim team, which includes
Steve Skaggs (Class of ‘87) and Jeff Hale (Class of ‘90), who have senior participants on the East team.
“We would not have gotten anything done, the pool would not have even gotten fixed if not for the parents making phone calls and pushing. They bend over backwards for us,” Forrester said. “We would not have the program that we have without the parents.”
They have also taken an old concession stand and created an aquapad or locker room for the team.
“That concession stand is right across the hall from the pool so it ended up being a perfect room for our kids,” Forrester said. “They don’t change clothes in there, but there are places for them to keep their stuff…It is kind of a green room, but I am not sure what the right term would be for that. It is just a place for them to hang out.”
Forrester knows all about Sullivan East athletics. His brother, Michael, is the softball coach for the Patriots, while another brother, Tommy, was the softball coach at East and now runs the program at Emory & Henry College. Their father, Mickey, was a basketball legend at East, and the Dyer Dome court is named in his honor.
“I am the fourth Coach Forrester at Sullivan East,” he said. “We all took after dad. He did really well at East, he was very successful and we were very proud of him.”
Forrester plans to continue helping out the Sullivan East swim team, with high hopes for the future.
“I have got some really good sophomores and freshmen and I am excited about seeing them grow. They are going to be really good,” said Forrester, who isn’t sure if Armstrong will be able to return to the team next season. “We will do anything we need to, with or without Mrs. Armstrong for sure.”