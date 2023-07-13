BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Football with helmets, pads and hitting is still a few weeks away.

Area high school teams filling the air with footballs is taking place the next two days at Sullivan East High School.

Billed as the Air Raid City 7-on-7 Throwdown, Sullivan East will host several Tennessee and Virginia football teams for 7-on-7 action on the Patriots' sparkling turf field now in its third season of use.

The term "Air Raid City" was devised by Sullivan East offensive coordinator Chris Colley. The Patriots use the pass-oriented Air Raid offense that was the brainchild of such college coaching legends as Hal Mumme and Mike Leach.

"It is [Thursday] and tomorrow," Sullivan East head coach DJ Simmons said. "We are going to be here until 10:30 or 11 o'clock both nights."

It started on Thursday at 4 p.m. with Tennessee schools Volunteer and South Greene meeting on one side of the field and Virginia schools Lebanon and Tazewell on the other side. Other Tennessee schools include Sullivan East, Science Hill, Morristown West, North Greene, West Ridge and Lakeway Christian. In addition to the Pioneers and Bulldogs, other Virginia participants will be John Battle, Honaker, Chilhowie and Union.

The teams were divided into different pools, with Sullivan East is in the same grouping as Science Hill, Chilhowie and Union. Who the Patriots or anyone else plays on Friday remains to be seen.

"We tried to even it up as much as we could," Simmons said. "Tomorrow, based off what happens today, it will be a bracket and then we will play through the bracket and see where it all falls out."

Chuckey-Doak had to drop out, but that will allow junior varsity teams from Sullivan East and Science Hill to be involved.

"Our backup plan the whole time was if somebody backed out our JVs are going to get a lot more reps so I am OK with it," Simmons said.

The 7-on-7 competition will continue on Friday at 2 p.m., with a winner crowned at the end of the night. The cost is $5 per spectator, with concessions available. It will seem very much like the real thing, with referees blowing whistles and the public address announcer busy from the press box.

"We are trying to support our program too with this, but at the same time it just gives everybody an opportunity to get out here and get some work in," Simmons said. "It is the first week back, everybody is excited about this."

Seven-on-7 competitions provide an emphasis on passing and route-running, but the physical nature of the sport is missing with the lack of the big men in the middle. There is no tackling and pads are not worn.

Simmons said the action that unfolds provides plenty of valuable insight for coaches for the respective teams.

"You can learn a lot. Obviously, it is geared a little bit more toward the offense. You can see your guys out there moving around and see where they fit," Simmons said. "Defensively, are we understanding our drops, are we understanding our reads. Offensively, what does your timing look like from the quarterback to the receivers.

"It is kind of like second place. It is good, but it is going to be better here in a few weeks when we are fully padded up and actually playing ball."

It comes after Tennessee schools have completed a two-week dead period in which no football activities could take place. It is now go-time, with an acclimation process for Tennessee schools beginning next week, followed by full tilt preparations the following week in the Volunteer State. Football in Virginia, whose regular season slate begins a week later than Tennessee, begins in earnest on July 30.

"I think it is a really good time to do it," Simmons said. "You had four days to get some stuff in, but at the same time it kind of breaks up that monotony of just going against yourself for three weeks before you can do a whole lot. I am real excited about the competitive atmosphere I think we are going to have tonight."

Football is in the air, and that will definitely be the case over the next two days at Sullivan East.

"Let's get back in and compete and go," Simmons said. "I think everybody is excited. I know we will make it worth everybody's while for coming out and playing in this."