The summer of Stratton will feature a major league moment.

Former Sullivan East High School star Hunter Stratton was promoted to the big leagues by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday and the rookie right-handed pitcher was in the bullpen when the National League team played Milwaukee on Monday night.

The 25-year-old is the first East graduate to reach the majors.

After graduating from Sullivan East, he attended Walters State Community College.

He had originally intended to head to Western Carolina University, but opted for the pros instead when drafted in the 16th round by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft.

Stratton began his professional career with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates that summer and steadily climbed the minor league ladder and shifted from starter to reliever along the way.

After an inconsistent start to the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, he was dominant as of late and had not allowed an earned run since July 29, a span of 14 2/3 consecutive innings.

