Sullivan East eliminated in TSSAA baseball tourney

The bounceback kids from Sullivan East High School did it again.
Tyson Mitchell turned in a sterling pitching performance as the Patriots kept their season alive on Wednesday morning with a 10-0, six-inning victory over the Munford Cougars in a losers bracket game of the TSSAA Class 3A state baseball tournament.
However, it was a brief respite as East was bounced from the tournament with a 9-8 loss to South Gibson in an elimination game played later Wednesday.
Less than 24 hours after suffering a 12-2 loss to South Gibson, Sullivan East showed the resiliency that has become its trademark.
Mitchell struck out seven and did not issue a walk in a five-hit shutout. He became the first pitcher from East to win a state tournament game since Timmy Taylor got the W on May 21, 2003 against Mt. Juliet.
The Patriots led 4-0 after one inning and 6-0 after two in setting the tone. Corbin Dickenson (3-for-4, three runs), Justice Dillard (2-for-2, two runs, three RBIs) and Zach Johnson (three RBIs) led the way at the plate.
The season-ending loss was painful for the Patriots as they couldn’t hold an early 6-0 lead and squandered an 8-6 advantage in the bottom of the seventh inning in a game that was plagued by a lengthy rain delay. Connell Hardin drove in the tying run and later scored the winning run for South Gibson on an error with two outs.
East was led by the three-hit performance of Ethan Waters in the loss to South Gibson.