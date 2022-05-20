Sub-state baseball games on Friday for Tennessee High, Sullivan East

In a week that has been nothing short of terrific for Tennessee High’s baseball team, the bunch from Bristol can make it even more memorable this evening by booking a trip to Murfreesboro.

The Vikings (26-9) host the Gibbs Eagles (13-22) today at 5 p.m. in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state clash and a win would put THS in the state tournament for the first time since 1980.

Tennessee High trounced Sullivan East, 14-2, in Wednesday’s regional title game, two days after going on the road and recording a 9-4 victory over Greeneville. That was 23 runs on 29 hits.

Brayden Blevins (7-1, 1.84 ERA, 68 strikeouts) and Andrew Dingus (4-0, 1.48 ERA, 33 strikeouts) anchor the pitching staff. Dingus (.444, five home runs, 37 RBIs), Braden Wilhoit (.439), Logan Quales (.424, 35 RBIs) and Gregory Harris (.386, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 40 runs, 28 stolen bases) lead the way at the plate for the Vikings.

Blevins has signed with Emory & Henry College, while Quales is headed to Walters State Community College.

There are no players on Tennessee High’s roster that were part of the 2019 team that dropped a 2-0 decision at home to Farragut in the sub-state round. This group has carved out its own identity and continued the recent run of success for the Vikings.

“Nothing seems to faze them,” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “Very resilient bunch, they set high expectations. … Anything can happen [Friday] but we like our chances.”

The defense will have to deliver as well for the Vikings.

Gibbs won the TSSAA Class AA state championship last year.

“[Gibbs is] well-coached, play a lot of small ball and they are aggressive on the bases,” Roberts said. “Everyone in their lineup bunts.”

Meanwhile, Sullivan East (23-9) has shown the ability to bounce back all season long and the Patriots must respond today at 7 p.m. when they travel to face the Anderson County Mavericks (21-18) at 7 p.m.

East has to quickly forget Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to Tennessee High as the Patriots face an experienced team.

“This group has played with a lot of heart all season long,” said Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger. “We are excited to be playing a sub-state game and feel like if we go play our type of game, we have a good chance to win.”

Dylan Bartley (.414) and Corbin Dickenson (.387) have been the top hitters for East, while Tyson Mitchell is the ace of the pitching staff.

Anderson County edged Gibbs, 7-6, on Wednesday for the program’s first regional crown since 2008.

East Tennessee State University signee Luke Lowery leads the way for the Mavericks, while Bryson Wolfenbarger (Union College in Kentucky) and Thor Williams (Massachusetts Maritime Academy) are headed to the next level. Wyatt Cox and Logan Housewright have been leaders for the Mavericks.

With such a quick turnaround between the regional championship games and sub-state contests, East and Anderson County will not have much familiarity with one another when they take the field Friday night. Same goes for Tennessee High and Gibbs.

“Anyone this time of year is going to be good and give us their best,” said Anderson County coach Josh Boynton. “Our guys will be ready to play.”

This is East’s first sub-state game since 2003, when the Patriots beat Maryville en route to the school’s initial – and so far only – state tournament appearance.

