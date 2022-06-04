Sturgill’s walkoff single lifts Warriors past Tazewell in Region 2D softball

Emily Sturgill drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Wise County Central to a 3-2 Region 2D championship game victory over Tazewell on Friday night.

Sturgill, who also doubled and drove in a run in the sixth, drove in pinch-runner Maddie Whited with a two-out single in the seventh.

Tazewell pitcher Carly Compton struck out 15 batters, but the Bulldogs could manage just two hits against Wise Central starter Bayleigh Allison.

Wise Central leadoff batter Taylor Cochran reached base four times, including with a walk in the sixth and reached on a two-out error in the seventh to set up the heroics by Sturgill.

Lexie Baker added two hits and drove in a run for the Warriors. Baylee Collins doubled leading off the second and Whited replaced her on the basepaths.

Allison struck out just four batters, but allowed just two hits, including doubles by Compton and Brooke Nunley that were sandwiched between an error in the seventh. Allison was able to retire to final two batters to end the game.

Wise Central will host Region C runner-up Dan River in a Class 2 state quarterfinal game on Tuesday, while the Bulldogs visit Region 2C champion Appomattox.

Eastside 12, Lebanon 2

Braelynn Hall had four hits, scored three runs and pitched the final two innings in the circle to lead the Spartans to a Region 1D championship victory over the Pioneers at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Reagan McCoy, Emmaleigh Banks and Alyssia Sensabaugh also hit home runs for the Spartans, which jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead. Banks drove in four runs, including three on her home run, while Tinley Hamilton and Sensabaugh drove in two runs apiece. McCoy had three hits.

Hamilton worked the first four innings before Hall took over in the fifth, striking out eight batters in three innings.

Lebanon was led by Madison Hill and Lily Gray had two hits each for Lebanon.

Eastside will host the Region 1C runner-up in a Class 1 quarterfinal game on Tuesday, while the Pioneers will travel to the Region 1C champion.