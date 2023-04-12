Reid Sturgill is only 28-years-old, but Chilhowie High School’s new head football coach is a lifer when it comes to the program he now helms.

His father, Mike, guided the Warriors from 1993-2000 and his older brother, Rhett, was once a star quarterback at Chilhowie.

“I can remember being 3 or 4 years old and always rocking the old-school Chilhowie football jerseys everywhere I went,” Sturgill said, “Being in pre-school and kindergarten, the highlights of my week would be standing on the sidelines with the team on Friday nights. Even after my father stepped down, Coach [Larry] Russell kept me around as a manger throughout my elementary years.”

He eventually blossomed into a reliable wide receiver and defensive back during his time suiting up for the Warriors in the fall and caught 12 touchdown passes during his senior season. A 2013 Chilhowie alum, Sturgill was also a standout basketball player and infielder on the baseball team back in the day.

“This town, school and program are very special to me. I bleed orange-and-black,” Sturgill said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have some great mentors since I’ve started teaching and coaching at Chilhowie that I feel have prepared me for this opportunity. The timing was right and the fit is perfect for me. There’s nowhere else I would want to do this.”

After a stint as a member of the football team at Emory & Henry College, he went into the family business. He spent the last seven years as an assistant coach to Jeff Robinson on the gridiron and has also assisted with the hoops and baseball programs.

Robinson resigned in March after 10 seasons leading the Warriors in which he compiled a 63-50 record and guided Chilhowie to state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.

Robinson remains as athletic director and baseball coach.

Chilhowie finished 0-10 during the 2022 season and has dropped 14 straight games. The last win for the Warriors came Oct. 18, 2021 against Northwood.

“I was able to take in a lot from last year,” Sturgill said. “We have tough kids in Chilhowie. I never thought once at any point of the season did our kids quit. There were plenty of opportunities for them to do so, but they showed up to every practice ready to get better and every game ready to compete. That’s a testament to the character of the kids we have here at Chilhowie.”

What message did Sturgill give the players now under his tutelage during a meeting on Wednesday?

“Last year was an anomaly to the Warrior Football standard,” Sturgill said. “We had a lot of learning experiences with a pretty young team and are moving on. We don’t want guys who are just capable, but are also willing to take that extra step to do what it takes to make this program successful.”

Sturgill is just the 13th head football coach at the Smyth County school since 1957.

The guy who once stood on the sideline in an oversized jersey as a kindergartner, will be calling the shots on the headset when Chilhowie opens the season on Aug. 25 at home against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

“There was a really good group of candidates for the position,” Robinson said. “Reid checked all the boxes of what we were looking for in a head football coach at Chilhowie. Reid was born into this program, played here and has coached here. He knows all about our expectations and traditions. We are excited to start a new era of Warrior Football.”