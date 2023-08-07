BRISTOL, Va. – For the past three seasons, Lewis Stuart has faced heavier defenders as a member of the Virginia High offensive line.

“I was giving up 20 pounds or more to some guys. That was a regular challenge,” Stuart said.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior has a new role this season for the Bearcats.

“I’m excited about being at tight end full-time,” Stuart said. “I played some there last year and had some struggles catching the ball, but my hands have improved and I’m still working at it.”

Stuart remembers his first start as the VHS right tackle two seasons ago.

“I was nervous. I’m not gonna lie,” Stuart said. “Most of the guys I was matched up against were at least 200 pounds, and some were much larger.

“Since I was on the wrestling team, I wasn’t able to gain much weight and I got down to 179 before one game. I just relied on my strength and quickness, and it worked.”

Those same qualities have paid off for Stuart at the defensive end spot.

“That’s actually my favorite position,” said Stuart, who qualified for the 2022 Class 2 track and field meet in the relays. “I love striking people off the ball and chasing down that quarterback.”

According to VHS head coach Derrick Patterson, Stuart has paid a price for his success on offense and defense.

“Lewis is a real player,” Patterson said. “He’s extremely dedicated in the weight room, works hard in practice, and brings a great attitude into games.”

Patterson said Stuart has the essentials to excel at any spot.

“Lewis is one our best blockers on offense and he can create a lot problems on defense with his quickness,” Patterson said. “We actually began last season with Lewis at tight end, but we had to move back to tackle because of an injury in our line.

“Hopefully we can stay healthy this season and Lewis can stay at tight end. He’s one of several guys that could have a great year for us.”

With the graduation of versatile quarterback and current Virginia Tech football player Brody Jones, the Bearcats need production from Stuart and a new cast of playmakers in order to extend their playoff run to three straight seasons.

“We hope to keep that streak going,” Stuart said. “We have talent. We just have to stick together and do our thing.”

Senior Dashaun Taylor is the front man at quarterback.

When Jones broke his leg in the opening seconds of last year’s playoff game against Lee High, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Taylor guided VHS (9-3) to a 37-20 victory by throwing for 111 yards and two scores.

“Dashaun can run, pass and do what whatever we need him to do at quarterback,” Stuart said. “I’m going to help him and my team in every way I can.”