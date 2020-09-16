Struggles, frustration part of Bristol experience for Truex

Truex said he hasn’t spoken to Elliott since the Darlington incident.

“I said in my interview after the race that I thought I had the momentum and I was going to be able to get him cleared,” Truex said. “At the very last second, when I saw that he was right there on the corner, there was no way for me to keep from sliding up the hill.

“I mean it is Darlington. Once you commit to the turn there, especially with a bad angle, you are going to use up all of the race track. It’s just the way it worked out.”

Bristol is another track famed for rough racing, big wrecks and temper outbursts.

But despite weeks of hype and bold prediction from drivers, the July 16 All-Star Race at BMS failed to deliver any mayhem or must-see moments.

“Going into that race, I was thinking that this is going to be wild,” Truex said. “And it was probably more tame than some of the races we’ve had.”

Truex finished 10th in the BMS All-Star after drawing the pole position.

According to Truex, old Bristol notebooks and secrets no longer apply.