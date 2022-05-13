Strouth's slam gives Tennessee High district title

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The very first grand slam in the softball career of Tennessee High freshman Macie Strouth helped her earn district tournament MVP honors for the first time as well.

Strouth’s walk-off slam in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday clinched an 11-7 triumph for THS over the Elizabethton Cyclones in the finals of the District 1-3A tournament.

It’s the second straight district championship for the Vikings (23-5), who host Cocke County on Monday in the opening round of the TSSAA Region 1-3A tournament.

In a contest that featured several shifts in momentum that created a roller-coaster of emotions, Strouth ended the drama with one powerful swing of the bat.

“ It was just really exciting,” Strouth said. “Pretty surreal.”

Abby Haga had homered earlier – a third-inning blast that dinged off the foul-pole in left field – as Tennessee High built a 7-0 lead after three innings.

Elizabethton (17-11) pushed across seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to knot the score and it would stay that way until the bottom of the 10th inning.

“ I think that was good for us,” said THS coach Jenn Testa. “This time of year, you want to see what kind of fight they have and see the heart. It was a gut check and we hadn’t gotten a lot of those in the last couple of weeks, so I was OK with seeing how we would respond.”

As you well know, they responded in a big-time way.

Nikki Duncan began the bottom of the 10th inning on second base as the international tiebreaker rule was implemented.

Testa thought about having freshman Lily Ware bunt Duncan over, but Ware said she’d rather swing away and she promptly delivered a single. Head coach Kenny Hardin of the Cyclones then opted to walk Mac Newport to load the bases.

That put all eyes on Strouth, who had reached base three times previously and had singled in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“ I was just thinking I needed to get a base hit,” Strouth said. “Even if I were to pop it up, just get it to the outfield [for a sacrifice fly].”

It ended up traveling where nobody could catch it.

Strouth jumped all over the first pitch she saw from Elizabethton pitcher Lilly McDuffie – a ninth-grader who had entered in relief in the fifth and kept Tennessee High off the scoreboard until then – as it cleared the center-field fence.

“ It sounded really good off the bat and it just kept drifting,” Testa said. “A few feet away, I was like, ‘That’s out.’ “

Strouth said she knew it was gone as soon as she hit it as players poured out of the THS dugout.

“ I got so excited, that I didn’t even touch third base,” Newport said. “I had to go back and touch it.”

While Strouth provided the game-winner, Newport had the game-saver.

In the top of the eighth inning, she corralled a flyball off the bat of Emma O’Quinn from her position in right field and released an on-point throw to catcher Abby Haga, who applied the tag on Mollie Johnson – tagging up and attempting to score from third base – to complete the double play.

“ She just made a great play,” Hardin said. “You have to take a chance right there. Mollie is a great baserunner and is so fast. You’re just trying anything to get a run, but Mac made a great play. I would do it again.”

It was one of three impressive plays Newport made in the outfield.

“ She’s been playing incredible defense and she’s been doing it all season,” Testa said.

Haga, Ashley Worley and pitcher Rylee Fields joined Strouth as Tennessee High’s representatives on the all-tournament team. Fields was also named the Upper Lakes Conference player of the year, but the spotlight shined brightest on Strouth Thursday.

“ I was so happy for her and for the team,” Fields said. “We had fought so hard.”

Elizabethton travels to Greeneville on Monday for a first-round contest.

“ I’d love to see [Tennessee High] again [in the regional finals],” Hardin said.

Tennessee High made the deepest run in program history in 2021, advancing to the sub-state round.

The Vikings seem to once again be poised for a postseason party.

“ I’m really confident in all of us,” Fields said. “Our grit and determination will get us far.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.