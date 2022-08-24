Strong man: Abingdon senior Lucas returns for his fourth season as a starter for the Falcons

ABINGDON, Va. – Dasean Lucas knows all about expectations.

As a freshman on the Abingdon High School Falcons football team, Lucas started in the opening game at guard against Washington County rival John Battle.

That was four years ago, and Lucas has been a starter ever since.

“I was nervous before that first game, but I just did my job and the nerves went away,” Lucas said.

When AHS travels to John Battle this Friday, Lucas will be back in the spotlight as a leader on a team that must replace its quarterback, running backs and receivers.

“We graduated some great players on both sides of the ball,” Lucas said. “We have to get these younger kids experience so they can begin to fill those spots. I’m trying to be a role model.”

There is another reason why Lucas is accustomed to lofty expectations.

His uncle, Sean Lucas, emerged as a standout defensive back at Virginia Tech after earning MVP honors in the 1985 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star football game.

Dasean’s older brother Martin is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back at William & Mary. Martin was redshirted after three games last season but scored a pair of touchdowns.

“Having a brother playing college football at the level inspires me every day,” Desean said. “I talk to Martin all the time, and I want to follow his example in all parts of the game.”

There is one big commonality between Martin and Dasean. Take one glance at their massive forearms and it’s clear that these guys at workout warriors.

“I am in the weight room every day, from the fall to summer,” Dasean said.

At 6-foot and 285 pounds, Dasean can bench press 375 pounds and squat over 500.

Just how strong is Dasean?

“He’s very strong,” AHS senior lineman Eli Singleton said. “Dasean is just a great guy who does everything right.”

With four returning starters on the offensive line, AHS head coach Garrett Amburgey will rely on Lucas and company to set the tone as new skill players such as sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker find their niche.

“Desean has paid his dues and he’s just dominant up-front,” Amburgey said.

According to Amburgey, several NCAA Division 1 schools have expressed interest in Lucas along with a variety of Division II and FCS schools.

“I definitely think Desean can play in college,” Amburgey said.

Desean said he will nt make any college plans until after the season. He has more immediate concerns, such a serving a mentor to his two younger brothers.

Austin Lucas (5-9, 220) and Alex Lucas (5-8, 230) are both sophomore linemen for the Falcons.

“I’m always trying to teach my brothers,” Dasean said. “They watch me do reps and I work with them on technique. Hopefully, Austin and Alex can use what they learn when I graduate and keep getting better.”

Desean started at guard and defensive end last season, where he earned defensive player of the year honors in the Mountain 7 District. He will again anchor the line on both sides of the ball this fall.

“I’m comfortable with that,” Lucas said. “I’m seen a lot over the past three seasons, and I realize that the team is now counting on our experience in the line.”

The AHS line corps includes junior Noah Gilliam (5-10, 220), senior Kadin Hounshell (6-0, 260) and Singleton (6-2, 245) at center. Hounshell is a three-year starter and a cousin to Dasean.

As usual, Dasean will draw a double team on each snap this season.

“That’s just part of the game,” Lucas said. “It can be frustrating, but I accept it.”

Lucas still remembers his freshman initiation against John Battle.

“I’m much stronger now, and it’s made a big difference,” Lucas said. “We’ve got some new starters this season, but we want to continue our style of playing fast and physical.”