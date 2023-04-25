A dude from Northeast Tennessee had a productive week pitching in West Tennessee.

Former Sullivan East High School star Hunter Stratton of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians crafted two impressive outings on the mound against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park near the banks of the Mississippi River.

“Memphis is a hitter’s park for sure and can be intimidating,” Stratton said. “So you have to make sure you’re locked in for every hitter. I love it.”

On April 19, the 26-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates prospect needed just 11 pitches to craft a nearly immaculate sixth inning as he struck out St. Louis Cardinals farmhands Justin Toerner, Kramer Robertson and Masyn Winn.

“Wednesday I had great focus and conviction in each pitch I made,” Stratton said.

On Saturday, he yielded one hit, walked none and struck out three over the course of two scoreless frames.

“Saturday I knew the hitters were gonna make a better attempt to hit me this time around,” Stratton said. “I had to make sure to mix [pitches] well and have the same conviction in every throw.”

The right-hander has a 2.61 ERA over the course of seven appearances and has struck out 19 and walked eight in 10 1/3 innings of work. He has not allowed an earned run in his last five games on the mound.

Stratton led Indy in appearances with 47 in 2022, but finished with a 5.71 ERA.

That was the highest mark of his professional career since being drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round out of Walters State Community College six years ago.

He’s been superb three weeks into the 2023 season.

“The adjustment from last year to now, I’ve just been trusting in my stuff, being better than their swing and going right at hitters instead of nibbling the edges,” Stratton said. “So far it’s been good. Getting better each outing.”

Indianapolis pitching coach Dan Meyer agrees with that assessment.

“Hunter has gotten really consistent this year,” the former MLB hurler said. “The stuff has always been there; it’s major league stuff. To get consistent is the biggest step to the big leagues and a lot of people fight with that. … We’re starting to see the progress with Hunter and I’m excited to see if he can keep it rolling.”

Clued in on Cross

The Quad Cities River Bandits recorded a 6-4 Midwest League victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday and it was Gavin Cross who provided the initial spark for the winners.

The former Tennessee High standout led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run on an 0-1 pitch from Milwaukee Brewers prospect Stiven Cruz.

Cross has a slash line of .220/.293/.440 with two homers and five RBIs through his first 13 games with the High-A farm club of the Kansas City Royals.

Thomas time

Thomas Francisco went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs on April 19 for the High-A Peoria Chiefs in their 6-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Abingdon High School graduate had a RBI single in the fifth inning off Ethan Routzahn and a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning against Alan Mundo.

Francisco is hitting .213 with seven RBIs in 14 games for the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate.

Update on Evan

Frisco RoughRiders outfielder Evan Carter (Elizabethton) continues to be among the top hitters in the Double-A Texas League.

The top prospect for the Texas Rangers leads the Texas League with a sublime .525 on-base percentage and his 15 RBIs are currently tied for second-best.

Carter also owns a .378 batting average and three home runs.

“It’s everything that he can do physically on a baseball field,” Frisco manager Carlos Cardoza recently told MLB.com. “He can just about do everything and he enhances it always. The makeup and the aptitude, the game is never fast for him in the moment. It’s never too big.”

Science Hill duo

Landon Knack and Daniel Norris – both alumni of Science Hill High School – have pitched well thus far in the minor leagues.

Knack has a 1.98 ERA in four starts for the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings on April 18 against Wichita.

Norris is 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in five games (three starts) for the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A farm team of the Cleveland Guardians.

Peavyhouse’s pitching

Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) suffered the first loss of his professional career on Friday for the Modesto Nuts, but it was a tough-luck defeat.

The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits in six innings, while walking three and striking out six against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Peavyhouse is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts for the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Cabbage crushing

Trey Cabbage is showing off his power in the Pacific Coast League.

The former Grainger High School star ranks fourth in the Triple-A circuit in batting average (.366) and his .690 slugging percentage is sixth-best.

Cabbage also has five home runs and 16 RBIs for the top farm team of the Los Angeles Angels. A homer he hit last week measured 487 feet.

Word on Watters

Jake Watters (Bland County) pitched well on Sunday for the Lansing Lugnuts.

He allowed one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, while striking out six and walking one in the first game of a doubleheader against the Lake County Captains.

He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in three starts for the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Today in History

Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker of the Milwaukee Brewers hit a solo home run in the fifth inning off Darryl Kile in his team’s loss to the homestanding St. Louis Cardinals on April 25, 2000.