The time has come for Jordan Stout to officially get his kicks as a second-year pro.

The Honaker High School graduate is the starting punter and holder for the Baltimore Ravens, who open the 2023 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. with a home game against the Houston Texans.

Stout averaged 50.4 yards on 14 punts in three preseason games and five of his six kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

As a rookie, Stout averaged 45.9 yards on 57 punts after being selected in the fourth round out of Penn State University. He has also became a reliable holder for veteran Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker on extra points and field goals.

Former East Tennessee State University standout Nate Adkins could make his NFL debut on Sunday for the Denver Broncos when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

An undrafted free agent, Adkins figures to see time at tight end and fullback for head coach Sean Payton’s team. He had four receptions for 28 yards in the preseason.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native who attended Bearden High School played in 43 games at ETSU from 2018-2021 and scored four touchdowns. He transferred to South Carolina for the 2022 season and had 13 grabs for 168 yards.

Meanwhile, Justin Hamilton will experience his first regular-season game as a NFL coach Sunday as he’s in his first season as defensive quality control assistant for the Tennessee Titans, who play at New Orleans in Week 1.

Hamilton starred at Clintwood High School and Virginia Tech, had a brief stint playing safety in the NFL with Cleveland and Washington, and then coached in the college ranks and was the defensive coordinator at Tech during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Second-year pro James Mitchell (Union) made his season debut on Thursday night for the Detroit Lions in their 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He played six snaps at tight end according to Pro Football Focus.