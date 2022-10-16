Stout punts, holds in Ravens loss to Giants

Jordan Stout punted twice and served as the holder on five plays for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in their 24-20 road loss to the New York Giants.

The former Honaker High School star averaged 47.5 yards on his boots and it was the second straight game in which he only got two opportunities to punt.

Stout unleashed a 42-yarder on Baltimore’s first offensive possession of the game that resulted in a touchback with 9:42 remaining in the opening quarter.

The rookie added a 53-yard punt with 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

Veteran kicker Justin Tucker was 2-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points with Stout holding.

Stout is averaging 46.2 yards on 18 punts through the first six games of his NFL career.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) had the week off for the Detroit Lions as the team had a bye. He was in attendance at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on Friday night as he had his No. 82 retired prior to Union’s win over Wise County Central.