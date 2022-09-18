 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stout holds, punts in Ravens' wild loss to Dolphins

Dolphins Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks the extra point from the hold of Jordan Stout during the Ravens' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Baltimore. 

 Brian Woodson

BALTIMORE – Baltimore rookie Jordan Stout wound up seeing more time as the holder than punter on Sunday afternoon as the Honaker High School graduate took part in one of the wildest games of the NFL’s young season.

Stout punted just twice for a 40.5-yard average and held for Justin Tucker’s five extra points and field goal in Baltimore’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Stout wasn’t called upon to put his foot to pigskin until 6:29 remaining in the third quarter when he unleashed a 45-yard boot that was returned by Jevon Holland for eight yards.

His other punt occurred with 6:54 left in the contest and traveled 36 yards before sailing out of bounds at the Miami 36-yard line.

Stout executed his holds to perfection, including putting the ball down flawlessly as Justin Tucker put through a 51-yard field goal with 2:23 remaining.

People are also reading…

However, Miami put together a game-winning scoring drive capped by Tua Tagovailoa’s sixth touchdown pass of the day.

Stout punted six times for a 48.5-yard average and was sure-handed as the holder for the Ravens in his NFL debut against the New York Jets the week before.

Meanwhile, rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) was on the inactive list for the Detroit Lions for the second straight week.

