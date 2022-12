Jordan Stout’s family came to Baltimore to spend Christmas weekend with the rookie and they all got to celebrate a victory on Saturday.

The former Honaker High School star handled punting and holding duties for the Ravens in their 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Stout averaged 38.3 yards on three punts with a long of 41 yards.

He was the holder as veteran kicker Justin Tucker made three of his four field goal attempts.