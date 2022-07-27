Storylines galore: New head coaches, returning stars, streaks and anniversaries highlight the arrival of prep football in Virginia

Radical realignment changes, district reshuffling and playoff alterations aren’t in store for the 2022 Virginia High School League football season, but the far Southwest Virginia gridiron scene will certainly have a new look this fall.

That’s because nine programs have different head coaches than they did when the 2021 season began.

Bubba Edwards (Castlewood), Todd Tiller (Honaker), Darrell Taylor (Lebanon), Jack Ginn (Marion), Greg Prater (Northwood), Dewayne Stanley (Ridgeview), Gary Collier (Rye Cove), Tanner Hall (Thomas Walker) and Jason Mullins (Wise County Central) are the new faces in new places.

Prater finished last season as Northwood’s interim head coach after Tim Johnson stepped down due to personal reasons, so the shift in Saltville isn’t a major upheaval.

Mullins is in his second go-around as the main man at Central, Tiller and Taylor have been head coaches at other area schools and Ginn has spent most of his lengthy coaching career at the collegiate level.

Tiller takes over for the legendary Doug Hubbard, who led the Honaker Tigers to 237 wins from 1983-2021.

“It has been a smooth transition,” Tiller said. “Coach Hubbard was a big help. I definitely leaned on him early on in the transition. Everyone in the school system has made the transition easy and navigable. … I held a lot of Saturday install days in the spring. We were able to install base offense and base defense and terminology. I brought in [former Richlands standout] Shane Wicks as the offensive coordinator. He and I were new, so it gave everyone a chance to get to know and learn about each other as well.”

Travis Turner is entering his 12th season as the gridiron boss of the Union Bears and he is now the longest-tenured head football coach at one school in far Southwest Virginia.

“That’s making me feel old,” Turner said. “I think the coaching profession has definitely changed over the years.”

Turner’s dad, Tom, was the head coach at Appalachia from 1980-2005.

Ernie Hicks (Richlands), Ralph Cummins (Clintwood), James Colley (Haysi), Glynn Carlock (Graham), Harry Fry (Gate City), Phil Robbins (Powell Valley), Nick Colobro (Gate City) and Hubbard were other guys who became synonymous with the schools they led as they were at one school for more than a quarter-century. “You’re not going to see very many guys like my dad, Phil Robbins, Nick Colobro coaching 20-plus, 30-plus years at one school,” Travis Turner said. “That’s a thing that’s not very common right now.”

Tiller, who had previous head-coaching stops at Fort Chiswell and Ridgeview, concurred.

“Yeah, I don’t think you will see too many more of the career coaches like Coach Hubbard and Coach Colley,” Tiller said. “I think it is a different era, but I am sure the parent issue or the small-town politics have an impact on it also.”

Still, the guys coaching now put in countless hours and have passion for their profession.

“I still enjoy it,” Turner said. “Coaching kids and being a part of their lives for four years and I like to see them be successful after high school as well.”

Turner will get the usual adrenaline rush this morning on what is the first official day VHSL football teams can begin practice.

“Thursday’s a big day in the state of Virginia,” Turner said. “After a pretty good summer in the weight room, kids getting a chance to play some 7-on-7 and going to football camps, now it’s for real.”

Some teams are opting to start practice at a later date and the Tiller era at Honaker will officially get underway Monday.

“With school starting later,” Tiller said. “We are able to get in some actual two-a-day practices for the first time in a couple of years.”

Back for more

The following is a look at just a few of the players who earned major accolades for their performances during the 2021 season and are back in the fold:

>>> Ridgeview reached the regional finals for the first time in program history last season and the Wolfpack have loads of talent. Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn (2,469 passing yards, 26 touchdowns), linebacker Ian Hartsock (113 tackles), wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Beavers (58 catches, 1,110 yards, 16 touchdowns; four interceptions), wide receiver/safety Koda Counts (59 catches, 546 yards; 77 tackles) and versatile senior Cannon Hill (751 receiving yards, 613 rushing yards, 48 passing yards; 25 total touchdowns; 120 tackles on defense) lead the way for the team from Dickenson County.

>>> Graham lost several standouts from last season’s Class 2 runner-up squad – current Virginia Tech freshmen Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Brody Meadows just to name two – but don’t sleep on the G-Men.

Defensive lineman Connor Roberts (78 tackles, 16 sacks) and running back Ty’Drez Clements (1,567 yards, 22 touchdowns) are cornerstones for the bunch from Bluefield.

>>> University of Richmond commit Cassius Harris of Tazewell (104 catches, 1,423 yards, 11 touchdowns) will once again be catching passes from sophomore signal-caller Carter Creasy (2,982 yards, 29 touchdowns; 650 rushing yards, seven TDs).

>>> Jacob Hamilton and Zack Hall will anchor the offensive line for Union, while Johnny Satterfield (67 tackles) and Gabe Sneed (46 tackles) lead the defense.

>>> Grundy running back Ian Scammell will once again be running behind the powerful blocking of a Golden Wave line featuring proven varsity veterans such as Logan Looney and Cameron Keene.

>>> Linebacker Dustin Bott (130 tackles) and defensive lineman Dillon Bott are the top returnees for two-time defending Region 1D champion Holston.

>>> J-Kwon McFail of Patrick Henry was limited to seven games due to injury, but was a powerful running back and kick returner when he was on the field. Sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Barrett of the Rebels is also a prospect to keep an eye on.

>>> Tight end Kaiden Atkinson (15 receptions, 348 yards, six touchdowns) is back for Rural Retreat, as is running back Gatlin Hight, who suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2021 season

>>> Linebacker Leyton Fowler (110 tackles) is among many returnees for the George Wythe Maroons.

>>> Eastside quarterback Jaxsyn Collins threw for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

>>> Two-way lineman Dasean Lucas is the player to watch for defending Region 3D champion Abingdon.

>>> Virginia High had success in Derrick Patterson’s first year as head coach in 2021 and the Bearcats have plenty of capable returnees to build around with quarterback Brody Jones (23 touchdown passes), wide receiver/defensive back Patrick Poku (31 catches, 710 yards, eight touchdowns; 33 tackles, five interceptions) and defensive back Conner Davidson (101 tackles) among them.

Road Dogs

Tazewell will be logging some miles during the month of September.

The Bulldogs travel to the Richmond suburbs to face the Class 3 Colonial Heights Colonials on Sept. 10 and two weeks later hit the road to play six-time defending Class 1 champion Riverheads.

This will be the third meeting between Tazewell and Riverheads with the Gladiators winning the previous two matchups by scores of 28-17 and 56-19.

Riverheads has a nation-leading 50-game win streak.

Tazewell’s matchup with Colonial Heights came about after Mount View (West Virginia) dropped the Bulldogs from their schedule.

“This put us in a tough spot as most of the Virginia schools were in the middle of a two-year schedule cycle. We were scheduled to go to Mount View, so we were able to offer an opponent a home game for them,” said Tazewell coach J’me Harris. “In our search we came across Colonial Heights, who had recently lost a game because two schools they play against had consolidated. After talking to their athletic director and getting our boosters to set up hotel and travel arrangements, we were able to get this one-time game set up.”

Tazewell opens the season on Aug. 25 at home against Southwest District rival Virginia High.

“It’s a unique schedule that provides us with two Saturday games and a chance to play some very challenging opponents,” Harris said. “On this year’s schedule, we have a defending state champion [Riverheads], a state runner-up [Graham] and a team [Bluefield, West Virginia] that made the state semifinals.”

Streak stuff

Graham’s 20-game regular-season winning streak is the longest in the area.

Rye Cove’s 13-game losing streak is the lengthiest in that category, while John Battle has dropped 12 in a row.

George Wythe has not had a sub.-500 record since 1996.

Thomas Walker has gone the longest without winning a playoff game as 1996 was the last time the Pioneers achieved that feat.

Anniversary reminders

Fifty years ago, J.I. Burton won the 1972 VHSL Group A state title.

Forty years ago, Powell Valley won the 1982 VHSL Group A championship in what was the first of seven state crowns for the Vikings.

Thirty years ago, Appalachia beat Strasburg to win the 1992 VHSL Group A, Division 1 state championship.

Twenty-five years ago, Appalachia (Group A, Division 1), Powell Valley (Group A, Division 2) and Gate City (Group AA, Division 3) all won state championships. Lee High came close as well in 1997 with the Generals winning the Region IV, Division 4 title and advancing to the state semifinals.

Twenty years ago, George Wythe won the 2002 Group A, Division 2 championship and 10 years ago, the Maroons beat Honaker to win the Group A, Division 1 crown.