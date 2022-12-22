 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

She confirmed the move on Thursday and cited personal reasons.

“This has nothing to do with the kids or our record,” Stiltner said.

The 28-year-old coach compiled a 29-17 mark during her tenure and the highlight came last winter when the Golden Wave won 17 games, finished as Region 1D runner-up and advanced to the VHSL state tournament for the first time since 1998.

This season has included some struggles.

Junior post player Madison Looney transferred from Grundy to Wise County Central shortly before the season began and the Golden Wave has dropped four of its first six games. The Wave suffered a 61-52 loss at Eastside on Tuesday as the Spartans rallied for the victory thanks to a 19-7 game-ending run.

Stiltner is a 2012 graduate of Grundy and played point guard as the team won the Black Diamond District regular-season title during her senior year.

Loni Webb will serve as Grundy’s interim head coach.

A Grundy alum as well, Webb guided Hurley’s girls hoops program from the 2018-19 season through the 2020-21 campaign and has been Grundy’s track and field coach since 2018.

The team returns to the court for a holiday tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, beginning Dec. 28.

