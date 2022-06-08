Still standing: Abingdon, John Battle baseball survive rough day for Region D, advance to state semifinal round

The VHSL state quarterfinals were a struggle for nearly all the squads from far Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, but two tradition-rich baseball programs prevailed.

Abingdon earned a 6-3 victory over Spotswood as junior right-hander Ethan Gibson pitched six strong innings to send the Falcons to the Class 3 state semifinals.

Meanwhile, freshman Porter Gobble’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning clinched John Battle’s 5-4 win over Alleghany and reserved the Trojans a spot in the Class 2 state semifinals.

Abingdon posted 3-2, 10-0 and 9-2 triumphs over Battle over the course of the season and a mutual appreciation exists between the Mountain 7 District rivals.

“It is very cool,” Gibson said. “I grew up around a lot of those guys as well and wish them the best as they play for a state title.”

Battle coach Jimmy Gobble and Abingdon boss Mark Francisco are fiery competitors and close friends.

“The Abingdon program is top-notch and Mark does an excellent job of creating structure and a process with discipline and it shows in how Abingdon plays the game,” Gobble said.

Both programs benefitted from tough non-district schedules.

Abingdon owns a win over TSSAA Class 3A state semifinalist Tennessee High and the Falcons also had Sevier County and Daniel Boone from Tennessee, Southwest District champion Virginia High and Hogoheegee District titlist Lebanon on their schedule.

Among the opponents Battle played was Providence Academy from Johnson City, Tennessee, and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I state runner-up Miller School.

John Battle’s boys tennis team plays Bruton today at 10 a.m. on the campus of Virginia Tech in the VHSL Class 1/2 state title match.

The Battle boys and Abingdon carry the hopes of team titles for the area.

Tennis gold can still be claimed by individuals and doubles pairings from the area too.

The doubles duos of John Battle’s Nathan Spurling and Briggs Crabtree (Class 1/2 boys), Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks (Class 3 boys), Thomas Walker’s Dannah Saylor and Leslie Gibson (Class 1 girls), Marion’s Parker White and Kelsey Grubb (Class 2 girls) and Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Class 3 girls) play state semifinal matches today in Blacksburg.

The singles semifinals take place Friday with John Battle’s Nathan Spurling (Class 1/2 boys), Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds (Class 3 boys), Lebanon’s Ava Deckard (Class 1 girls), George Wythe’s Maggie Minton (Class 1 girls), Marion’s Parker White (Class 2 girls) and Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer (Class 3 girls) competing.

Region 1D and 2D soccer squads combined to go 0-7 in quarterfinal play on Tuesday, while the softball teams at Eastside, Lebanon, Wise County Central and Tazewell were eliminated as well.

The following is a brief look at team competitions involving local squads from far Southwest Virginia:

BASEBALL

Class 2 Semifinals

John Battle (19-8) vs. Buckingham County (16-4-1), Friday, 1 p.m., Salem Memorial Stadium: Buckingham County is located in the center of the state, just south of Charlottesville and just north of Farmville.

Class 3 Semifinals

Abingdon (24-2) vs. Meridian (19-5), Friday, 1 p.m., Spotsylvania High School: Meridian was formerly known as George Mason High School and the Mustangs lost to Doug Bates-led J.J. Kelly in the 1983 VHSL Group A state finals.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 1/2 Finals

John Battle (22-0) vs. Bruton, Today, 10 a.m., Virginia Tech: Battle is trying to become the second school from far Southwest Virginia to repeat as boys tennis state team champs. Gate City won consecutive Group A titles in 2008 and 2009.