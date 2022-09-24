Stewart, Saints run past UVa-Wise

The start of the 2022 season has featured a September swoon for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Tre Stewart rushed for 320 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Limestone Saints to a 27-13 South Atlantic Conference win over the Highland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

UVa-Wise (1-3, 0-2) has lost three straight and things don’t get any easier next week when the Cavs host nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne.

Limestone (3-1, 2-0) christened its new on-campus facility with a homecoming victory and avenged last year’s loss to UVa-Wise. Stewart scored on runs of 20, 56 and 82 yards, while the sophomore from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, also caught two passes for 20 yards.

Sophomore Robert Carter from Dan River High School had his third and fourth interceptions of the season for UVa-Wise, the latter of which he returned 45 yards for a touchdown with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the loss and is on pace to rush for 1,000 yards this season.