Staying power: Cross hopes to end recent trend for regional MLB position players

The ultimate goal for Gavin Cross is to not only reach the big leagues, but to stay there and become an everyday player for whichever of the 30 clubs employs him in the outfield.

The first stage of that process occurs Sunday night when the Tennessee High graduate who put together three sterling seasons at Virginia Tech is selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

If all goes as planned with Cross quickly climbing the minor league ladder, reaching the game’s top level and becoming entrenched in a team’s lineup, he will achieve something that hasn’t been done in a very long time.

A position player who graduated from a public high school in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee hasn’t played in 100 or more games in a MLB season since third baseman Ed Goodson from Fries High School logged 403 plate appearances over the course of 102 games for the San Francisco Giants in 1973.

An individual hasn’t done so in back-to-back seasons since Abingdon, Virginia, native Gail Harris was the starting first baseman for the Detroit Tigers in 1958 and 1959.

There have been plenty of pitchers from these parts establish themselves in the majors during that same span, but the area sluggers haven’t been a big hit in the big leagues.

Is there an explanation for such a drought?

“Overall, I think it’s just chance,” said Paul Hoilman, a slugger who played at Science Hill High School, East Tennessee State University, the Chicago Cubs minor league system and now instructs young players. “But hitting is hard, especially at the MLB level and especially these days with velocities and statistical advantages at all-time levels. I don’t know that pitching is any easier though – well, maybe if you throw 100 miles-per-hour – so it’s probably just happenstance.”

***

Something neat unfolded on April 29.

Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm pitched in relief for the Oakland Athletics, former Science Hill High School star Daniel Norris got some work on the mound for the Chicago Cubs and ex-Morristown East High School standout Brett Martin saw action out of the bullpen for the Texas Rangers.

Grimm has since been released by the A’s, but he’s pitched nine seasons in the majors and the highlight was helping the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

Norris is in his ninth big-league season too, while Martin has been a reliable reliever for the Rangers since 2019.

That’s something of a trend.

Ed Whitson (Unicoi County), Garland Kiser (Sullivan Central), Billy Wagner (Tazewell), Dan Wright (Sullivan South), Jimmy Gobble (John Battle), Grimm, Norris and Martin are hurlers from local high schools who have all pitched in the big leagues and that’s just going back 31 years. Former East Tennessee State University ace Atlee Hammaker is also in that group.

By contrast, there have been only two position players who call the area home reach the bigs during that same time frame and they had brief stints.

Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker appeared in 126 games over five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. His longest tenure was 40 games and 100 at-bats as a first baseman with the Brewers in 2000.

Will Craig (Science Hill) was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016 out of Wake Forest University, but the franchise gave up on the first baseman after just two games in 2020 and 18 games last year. He’s currently a free agent and there is a strong possibility his playing days are over.

What gives?

“The golden rule of baseball – good pitching beats good hitting,” said Trey McCall, a 1985 first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies as a catcher out of Abingdon High School and the current coach at Emory & Henry College. “I am not saying it is easier to make it as a pitcher. For the pitcher, it is one variable and they control that. If they throw with velocity or have plus breaking stuff, it does not matter who they are facing. Hitters not only have the ability to hit, they have to adjust to an unknown variable. I still think the change-up is the nastiest pitch in baseball. Hitting is arguably one of the hardest things to do in all of sports.”

Position players also tend to be better athletes and some kids around here gravitate to other sports.

Mac McClung from Gate City, Virginia, was an elite youth league baseball player according to many who saw him, but he decided basketball was his main sport and made his NBA debut during the 2021-22 season.

“I think it is just our region not being very baseball-oriented,” said T.C. Calhoun, a George Wythe High School and Virginia Intermont College graduate who is a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals. “We are mainly football first and basketball second. As I travel around from city to city, I see all the different high schools in bigger areas and all the different travel baseball teams.

“We just don’t have as many high school teams or travel teams as other bigger cities. In other big cities their high schools have kids that only play baseball. In our region you see kids that play three sports and a lot of them don’t get to play travel baseball because of that. I also think this region doesn’t get the exposure it deserves, because we are considered the smaller, more rural, areas and these kids just don’t get seen as much as the other bigger, metropolitan areas.”

Willie Horton was born in the coal-mining camp of Arno in Wise County, Virginia, but moved to Michigan as a youngster and eventually became a four-time All-Star and World Series champ with the Detroit Tigers.

Phil Garner began his high school career at Rutledge in rural Grainger County, Tennessee, before transferring to Bearden in Knoxville and becoming a multi-sport stud. He grew into an everyday big-league player and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series.

Did those moves help those guys become MLB standouts or would they have been destined for their excellent careers regardless?

***

Ed Goodson starred at now-defunct Fries High School in Grayson County, Virginia, and East Tennessee State University, pouring his heart and soul into baseball growing up.

He made his MLB debut in 1970 and his best season came three years later when he appeared in those 102 games for the Giants and hit .302 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs – all career bests.

He would also play for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, reaching the 1977 World Series with the latter.

Baseball is a business where players are judged on whether they win or lose, hit or don’t hit. If you underperform, you’re gone and a replacement comes in.

After all, those prospects in Triple-A and Double-A want that position and there are fewer roster spots available for position players than pitchers.

“It’s probably tougher mentally than physically,” Goodson said on Wednesday in a telephone interview. “It’s real tough. Your mind starts wandering if you are not doing well and the fans start hollering at you. You can lose it in a hurry.”

***

Former Elizabethton High School star Evan Carter is one of the top prospects in the Texas Rangers farm system and the outfielder is currently playing for the High-A Hickory Crawdads.

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) is playing for Low-A Palm Beach in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system after beginning the season with High-A Peoria. Trey Cabbage (Grainger) has flourished for the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, but landed on the injured list.

Those guys are toiling in the minors, chasing that big-league dream.

Cross will soon join them in that pursuit.

“I’ve seen Gavin practice and play coming up through high school and even some at Virginia Tech,” Hoilman said. “Outside of his physical abilities, he seems to have a lot of poise and maturity as a player, which should serve him well as he works his way through the minor league ranks.”

Goodson had some good words to say about Cross as well.

“I had heard about him and I got to see him on TV during the [NCAA Tournament] regionals,” Goodson said. “Man, he’s the real deal.”