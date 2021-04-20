STATE VOLLEYBALL: Giles takes marathon match from Gate City

PEARISBURG, Va. – Currently inside the Giles High School gym there are state championship banners hanging for football, golf and cross country. This weekend the Spartans’ volleyball team will be looking to add a new sort to that wall of champions.
Giles earned their first ever trip to the state finals with a thrilling 22-25, 25-18, 29-27, 23-25, 15-12 win at home over Gate City on Tuesday night in the Class 2 state semifinals.
With the victory Giles (14-2) will get to host the Class 2 state title game on Saturday when they take on Luray at 3 p.m.
“This is amazing. It’s just unbelievable and believable at the same time with the great kids we have here,” Giles head coach Mandy Havens said.
The night was filled with momentum swings that began with the teams splitting the first two games setting the stage for a dramatic third.
Giles jumped out to a 23-19 lead in the game, but the Blue Devils rallied to win the next five points and give themselves a game point at 24-23.
From there each time would save two game points before the Spartans’ Zoe Davis clinched the set with a kill at 28-27 to give Giles their first advantage of the night.
Giles looked like they may cap things off in the fourth game pulling out to a 22-20 lead, but Gate City (14-2) again came back winning five of the last six points to even the match up with a 25-23 win.
“I just told them this (fifth game) is a quick one. It comes down to who wants it more and who fights the hardest. We have a lot of fight and that helps us,” Havens said.
Giles jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the fifth and maintained the advantage throughout. At 14-12 senior Emma Claytor hit a little dink over the net that found an open spot in the Blue Devil defense sealing the match in a little over two hours.
“It was a relief. Me and my team have worked really hard to get here and I knew we could do it,” Claytor said.
Hannah Steele had 34 kills for the Spartans while Claytor added an additional 22. Alyssa Pennington had 63 assists and Jillian Midkiff contributed 29 digs in the winning effort for Giles.
Among her 63 assists, Pennington, a senior, also became the first Giles player to reach the 2,000 assist mark in her career during the match.
“I can’t take full credit for that because our hitters helped me accomplish that goal,” Pennington said.
Steele, a senior, also reached a career milestone with her 1,000th kill in the victory, but the team win is what she was focused on afterwards.
“This is incredible. I’ve been on the team for four years and to finally get to see our goals accomplished is amazing,” Steele said.
Tuesday night’s five-game victory was not the first for Giles this postseason. Last week the Spartans rallied from a two game deficit to defeat previously unbeaten Glenvar in the Region 2C semifinals.
“That Glenvar game gave us the push that we could do this. It opened our eyes,” Steele said.
Gate City, the Region 2D champs, were led by Makayla Bays with 30 kills, six blocks and six digs. Ashley Stanley had a team-high 44 assists and Sarah Thompson had 19 digs along with three blocks for the Blue Devils.
“It’s all positives. That was a hard fought slugfest where nobody backed down,” Gate City head coach Amy Reed said. “It probably was the biggest match as far as a slugfest goes that I’ve been a part of in 23 years of coaching.”
One of the changes this year due to COVID is that the state title game won’t be played at a neutral site in Richmond, but will take place in Pearisburg on Saturday.
“That’s pretty big,” Pennington said of the home court advantage. “We have a lot of loud parents that support us.”