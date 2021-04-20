State volleyball: Auburn overcomes Maiden, Rebels in Class 1 semis

RINER, Va. – The Auburn Eagles advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state volleyball title match, but not before having to survive the onslaught of spikes, blocks and tips delivered by Patrick Henry senior Ella Maiden.
Auburn outlasted PH for a 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15 win on Tuesday night in the state semifinals, overcoming a 22-kill, 12-block masterpiece from Maiden in her final match for the Rebels.
Maiden simply dominated in the second set, showcasing her versatile skills as PH (10-2) pulled even in the match. However, Auburn (17-0) was able to hold off the Rebels the rest of the way.
Avery Zuckerwar had the match-clinching kill for Auburn as her spike fell just in front of the lunging Maiden.
Maiden sat on her knees for a brief moment following the play and was consoled by some of her teammates.
The emotions were still raw 30 minutes after the match concluded as she reflected on her stellar career.
Maiden was a star on PH’s 2018 state championship team and the Rebels compiled a 66-6 record over the past three seasons with Maiden as a cornerstone.
“Honestly, these last few years have been some of the best years of my life,” Maiden said. “The PH family, students, teammates, schoolmates have always been so amazing. The coaches and teachers; I cannot think them enough for what they’ve done for the team and myself.”
PH had beaten Auburn in the 2018 state semifinals, while losing to the Eagles in the 2019 state semifinals. The opponent knew what they were up against with Maiden looming on the other side of the net.
“I think she got more points off tips than kills tonight and we had practiced against that,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “She’s very dynamic, very strong and definitely a person you have to respect. … We served tough so she doesn’t get the ball set to her.”
Therein was the difference in the match as Auburn finished with 20 aces, eight of them coming from junior Anna McGuire.
“We knew that Auburn was super strong at serving,” said PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “We did what we could, they just kept throwing stuff at us.”
Addie Hahn (13 digs, five blocks), Zoe Miller (10 digs), Elle Johnson (nine digs) and Logan Newberry (26 assists, four blocks) were the other stat leaders for PH, but Auburn made sure the Rebels were off balance for most of the night.
“We have to serve aggressive to keep teams out of their system,” Millirons said. “Especially teams with big hitters and a great setter. PH has one of the best setters I’ve seen [Logan Newberry] and we had to keep them away from the net.”
After Maiden took over the second set to knot things up, Auburn grabbed a 14-13 lead in the third game and never trailed again.
“We tried our best,” Maiden said. “Eventually you can only come back so far.”
Allyson Martin (21 kills) and Madeline Lavergne (14 kills) are the big hitters for the Eagles, who will host Riverheads on either Friday or Saturday in the state finals. Auburn won the 2019 state title, but lost six seniors off that squad.
“That makes me the most proud,” Millirons said. “This is a brand new team.”
Ella Maiden will continue her volleyball career at Milligan University and was one of four seniors on the PH roster. She certainly left her mark at the Washington County school.
“Every time that girl steps on the floor, she gives everything she’s got and I expected no less tonight,” Coach Newberry said. “An amazing career for her.”
