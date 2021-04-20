State volleyball: Auburn overcomes Maiden, Rebels in Class 1 semis

PH had beaten Auburn in the 2018 state semifinals, while losing to the Eagles in the 2019 state semifinals. The opponent knew what they were up against with Maiden looming on the other side of the net.

“I think she got more points off tips than kills tonight and we had practiced against that,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “She’s very dynamic, very strong and definitely a person you have to respect. … We served tough so she doesn’t get the ball set to her.”

Therein was the difference in the match as Auburn finished with 20 aces, eight of them coming from junior Anna McGuire.

“We knew that Auburn was super strong at serving,” said PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “We did what we could, they just kept throwing stuff at us.”

Addie Hahn (13 digs, five blocks), Zoe Miller (10 digs), Elle Johnson (nine digs) and Logan Newberry (26 assists, four blocks) were the other stat leaders for PH, but Auburn made sure the Rebels were off balance for most of the night.

“We have to serve aggressive to keep teams out of their system,” Millirons said. “Especially teams with big hitters and a great setter. PH has one of the best setters I’ve seen [Logan Newberry] and we had to keep them away from the net.”