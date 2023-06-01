The medals and the memories.

The miles and the mementos.

The records and the recollections.

The achievements and the accolades.

For Abingdon High School senior Makaleigh Jessee all those things that have been prevalent over the past four years culminate this weekend as she competes in what will be her final event representing the Falcons.

“Going into my final high school race, I feel a mix of emotions,” Jessee said. “On one hand I am sad that my high school career is coming to an end, yet excited for the future as I will continue running at Tennessee Tech University.”

The soon-to-be Division I harrier will compete in the 4x800 meter relay today as the VHSL Class 3 state track and field championships are held at Liberty University. She’ll be on the track for the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs on Saturday and has a strong shot at being triumphant in each one.

She won individual gold and helped AHS claim the team title back in November at the VHSL state cross country meet in Salem.

Jessee won the 3,200 at the VHSL indoor championships in February, but the Falcons fell short by just three points to champion Heritage-Lynchburg in the team standings.

“Our close second-place finish at the indoor state meet was upsetting to say the least,” Jessee said. “But it led us to work even harder this outdoor season and we’re hoping to end on a high note.”

Abingdon won its first regional girls track and field title in 32 years last week and 13 females qualified for the state meet. The Falcons swept the relays, while Jada Samuel (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Jessee (800, 1,600) each won two events.

An effort like that could mean hauling the championship trophy back to Washington County when all is said and done Saturday evening.

“A team title would mean the world to us considering all of the hard work we put in each day at practice,” Jessee said. “I am confident that we have a sold chance at bringing home the team title and I am more than proud of the progress that we made this season as a whole.”

Abingdon’s boys pulled the rare trifecta last season, winning the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track team titles. The Falcons have 11 boys in Lynchburg this weekend and also have a strong shot at winning it all with distance runner Jack Bundy leading the way.

Abingdon?

More like Abingrun here lately.

“I have been very fortunate over the past four years to be part of a program that has coaches who are dedicated to my success and who have created opportunities that have allowed me to grow as an athlete as well as an individual,” Jessee said.

The VHSL Class 1 and Class 2 state meets are Friday and Saturday on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Patrick Henry’s boys are aiming for a second straight team title in Class 1 and the Rebels will get a major boost as sophomore sensation Tyler Barrett returns from an injury to compete in the shot put and discus.

“I’m pumped and ready to go,” Barrett said. “I’m a little out of practice, but I’m feeling confident and I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Ben Belcher (110 hurdles) also has state title aspirations for PH.

Grundy’s Jessi Looney (girls 3,200), Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (girls long jump, triple jump), Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (boys 3,200), Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (boys 1,600) and George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale (boys long jump) are also near the top of the performance lists entering the meet.

On the Class 2 side, Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds (girls 300 hurdles), Marion’s Raegan Cox (girls high jump), Tazewell’s Landri Lallande (girls discus), Union’s Gabe Sneed (boys discus) and Virginia High senior Brody Jones (boys shot put) have strong marks in their respective events.