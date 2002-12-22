State titles for George Wythe: 2002, '12 ... 22?

Honored at halftime of George Wythe High School’s football game against the Fort Chiswell Pioneers on Sept. 2 were members of the Maroons’ 2002 and 2012 state championship squads.

A large group of guys and head coach Donnie Pruitt was in attendance to represent the 2002 team that went 13-1 and won the Group A, Division 2 state championship 20 years ago.

A contingent of standouts and head coach H.S. Ingo was present to rep the 2012 team that finished 14-1 and claimed the Group A, Division 1 state championship 10 years ago.

They reminisced and watched George Wythe post a 36-7 win as senior Luke Jollay rushed for three touchdowns, victory No. 1 in a season that has seen the current Maroons join their predecessors in reaching the state finals.

George Wythe (10-3) plays the Riverheads Gladiators (11-1) on Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium with the 2022 VHSL Class 1 crown at stake and many of the former Maroons have enjoyed watching this group’s somewhat surprising journey.

“Coming into this season, I didn’t think much of them making a run like this,” said Justin Snavely, a linebacker/running back for the 2012 team. “But they seem to have put everything together at the right time.”

George Wythe won its final 12 games of the 2002 season.

The Maroons reeled off 11 consecutive victories to close the 2012 season.

George Wythe is currently on a six-game streak of triumphs.

“I had the opportunity to see the team … this year. What stood out? Their offense is electric,” said Grant Throckmorton, the quarterback of George Wythe’s 2002 crew. “It seems they can score at any time. A great pass and run game, which makes a difficult formula to beat.”

The QB position has an interesting thread throughout the 2002, 2012 and 2022 seasons.

“I took over at QB1 when Kevin Forrester got injured during the first game of the season, I believe,” Throckmorton said. “He was out a few weeks if I remember correctly and when he returned our offense was firing on most cylinders, so the coaches moved him to receiver.”

In 2012, an injury to Alex Willis put Jordan Byrd at the QB position down the stretch as the Maroons won it all.

This season, Luke Jollay broke his collarbone in the first quarter of a game against Giles on Sept. 9 and junior Tandom Smith has taken over at the position and fared exceptionally well.

Meanwhile, the defense has been led by senior linebacker Leyton Fowler.

He is closing in on the single-season record for tackles established by Tyrus Gardner in 2002.

Fowler wears the same jersey number as Snavely, a cornerstone of GW’s 2012 defensive unit.

“This team looks to be a bunch of good workers, led by the Fowler kid,” Snavely said. “He wears No. 10 pretty well. I’ve seen and heard the [Luke and Ben] Jollay and [Laden] Houston kids’ names a bunch as well. I think a combo of straightforward coaching and a lot of heart poured in from the kids are what’s helping them, for sure.”

George Wythe was not the favorite entering the 2002 or 2012 seasons to bring the first-place trophy back to Wytheville.

Radford handed George Wythe its only loss of ’02 season and the rivals met again in the playoffs and the Maroons delivered a 33-7 beatdown of the Bobcats.

Floyd County was unbeaten, the top-ranked team in the state and built a 16-0 lead on George Wythe in the Region C, Division 2 finals. The Maroons rallied for a 20-16 triumph as Robert Barcliff’s touchdown run with 59.5 seconds remaining was the game-winner.

Gate City was in its second season after dropping down from the Group AA, Division 3 ranks and making a fourth straight trip to the state semifinals. The Maroons bested the Blue Devils, 21-20, in overtime in the state semifinals.

That set the stage for a 26-12 title-clinching win over Buckingham County at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

Entering the 2012 season, defending state champ Clintwood and the Franklin Broncos were the most highly-acclaimed teams in the VHSL’s smallest classification. The Maroons beat the Greenwave in the state quarterfinals and Franklin in the state semifinals that year, while posting a 17-10 win over Honaker in the Group A, Division 1 finals at Salem Stadium as Dominique Crockett scored the tiebreaking touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Nobody is giving GW much of a chance on Saturday at Salem Stadium against Riverheads, which has won six straight state titles.

“Being the underdog is fun,” Throckmorton said. “Since the expectations are low you can play free, unbound, unafraid to fail. That’s when teams get dangerous. That’s why we were dangerous. We played free. We flew around the field. It was fun.”

Throckmorton, Snavely and countless others are hoping their alma mater shocks the state on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of Coach [Brandon] Harner,” Throckmorton said. “Being a coach today is not like it was 20, 30 years ago and I think he has done a fantastic job representing George Wythe.”

Oh yeah, there’s one other neat distinction.

“It’s just a weird coincidence that it’s 2002, 2012, 2022,” Snavely said. “We have to start getting the 2032 kids ready now.”