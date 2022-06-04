State Liners win in ‘sudden death’

The first victory of the season for the Bristol State Liners resulted in some Appalachian League history being made.

Bristol beat the Princeton WhistlePigs thanks to the league’s new sudden-death extra-inning tiebreaker rule on Friday night at Hunnicutt Field.

The rule states that during the plate meeting prior to each game, the home-team manager will determine if they want to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game.

For the team on offense, the player on the lineup card immediately preceding the batter due up will be placed on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring. If the team on offense scores, they will win the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, they will win the game.

It happened for the first time on Friday.

The State Liners and WhistlePigs were tied at seven runs apiece after nine innings and Princeton elected to hit first. Bristol held Princeton off the board in the sudden-death period.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) had two hits for Bristol, including a game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning. Eli Young (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the victory.

Earlier on Friday, Princeton posted a 3-2 win over the State Liners in the completion of Thursday’s game that was suspended due to rain. Erato had two hits in that game as well.

The State Liners (1-1) host the Greeneville Flyboys (0-2) today at 6 p.m. in their home opener.