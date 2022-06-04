 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Liners win home opener

The Bristol State Liners won their home-opener on Saturday night thanks to two Texans and a son of Southwest Virginia.

Cohen Feser, Trip Banta and Ray Berry combined to pitch a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the State Liners earned a 3-0 Appalachian League victory over the Greeneville Flyboys at DeVault Stadium.

Feser went the first five innings to notch the win, Banta followed that with a couple of scoreless innings and Berry retired all six batters he faced to notch the save.

Feser and Banta are teammates at Texas Christian University, while Berry is a Chilhowie, Virginia, native who plays for the King University Tornado. Berry has pitched well in both his appearances thus far for the State Liners.

Jeremy Garcia (Bethune-Cookman), Manny Garza (Rice) and Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) drove in Bristol’s runs on RBI singles.

The State Liners (2-1) host Greeneville (0-3) today at 6 p.m.

